Dental Practice Management Software Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2030: Graphical Research

The global dental practice management software market size is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast timeframe, owing to the rising disposable incomes and growing awareness about maintaining good oral hygiene. The trend can be observed across both emerging and prosperous regions. Explained below are some notable factors likely to redefine the market growth between 2022 and 2030:





Surging demand for invoice/billing components across APAC

Asia Pacific dental practice management software market share from the invoice/billing component accounted for USD 52 million in 2021. Concerning invoice/billing, dental practice management software offers a range of benefits in dental clinics. The software utilizes proper integration and standardization to manage end-to-end billing comprising transactions made through cards, cash payments, online wallets, bank payments, etc.

There has been a considerable rise in efforts to enhance this software to increase the number of patient footfalls and optimize the revenue streams. Besides, their ability to support distinct taxes and payment modes like cash, card, and cheque will augment the market share.

Growing popularity of web-based software

The web-based segment may exhibit a CAGR of around 16% through the assessment timeframe across the APAC. Usually comprising of features like billing, appointment management, and electronic health records, web-based software facilitates the workflow in a clinic. This is achieved by making error-free documentation, storing patients' complete medical history, and efficiently managing appointments.

These remarkable attributes, coupled with the recent advancements and improvements, have helped web-based dental practice management software gain a strong foothold in Asia Pacific market.

Positive industry outlook in Japan

Japan dental practice management software market is anticipated to emerge as a prominent revenue pocket and will hold a valuation worth more than USD 315 million by 2030. The growing prominence of dental disorders and the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure are among the primary factors leading to the regional expansion.

The country is equipped with an optimum dental workforce and several government-backed reimbursement and healthcare policies enabling low-cost dental treatment. In addition, the increased penetration of several health insurance providers will positively impact the regional market.

Patient communication components to drive lucrative gains in North America

The patient communication segment could exceed USD 456 million by 2030 in North America . Patient communication software offers a plethora of benefits ranging from the proper execution of regular repetitive tasks like appointment reminders to driving better patient outcomes and online engagement and reviews.

Leading tech players have been focusing on developing an integrated dental practice management software with phone system connectivity. Such innovations may significantly increase the productivity and efficiency of the front desk attendants, which, in effect, may fuel patient communication software adoption in the forthcoming years.

Rising prevalence of dental disorders in the U.S.

U.S. dental practice management software market share was worth more than USD 628 million in 2021, attributed to the rapidly growing geriatric population and supportive government policies pertaining to patient care. Aging people are more prone to periodontal disorders, requiring proper patient care and medical attention.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 47.2% of the adult population in the country equivalent to or above 30 years of age, and nearly 70.1% of adults aged 65 years and older have some form of periodontal disease.

This has paved the way for several technological advancements across the regional industry, which may further stimulate the industry forecast.

Cloud-based software to create new growth prospects across Europe

The cloud-based model accounted for over 32% of Europe dental practice management software market share during 2021. The amalgamation of cloud-based components with this software help provide a seamless, cohesive, comprehensive, and engaging patient experience in a relatively lesser time.

These attributes make them apt for delivering everything ranging from imaging, charting, and group practices to administrative duties, which is likely to help them gain substantial impetus in the years ahead.

U.K. to account for a significant market share

U.K. dental practice management software market is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of about 14.3% through 2030. The country has witnessed a prominent rise in dental disease over recent years. According to a recent University of Birmingham-led research, patients with GP-inputted medical history of gum disease have an increased risk of developing mental illness, ill health, and heart conditions.

Such studies have raised concerns regarding better oral health and treatment and encouraged the government to roll out supportive initiatives focusing on spreading awareness of oral hygiene. More policy rollouts like these may transform the market dynamics.

Dental practice management software has significantly improved workplace efficiency, which passively reduces clinical fees and related costs and charges. This has, in turn, resulted in increasing patient footfalls and growing expenditure on dental services, further supporting the market growth.

