ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 6 September 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022
|99.92%
|0.08%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|97.92%
|2.08%
|3
|To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
|98.19%
|1.81%
|4
|To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
|97.77%
|2.23%
|5
|To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
|99.65%
|0.35%
|6
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.47%
|1.53%
|7
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.47%
|0.53%
|8
|Authority to allot shares
|99.42%
|0.58%
|9
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|95.91%
|4.09%
|10
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.95%
|1.05%
Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 10 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC as soon as reasonably practicable.
7 September 2022
