ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 6 September 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022 99.92% 0.08% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 97.92% 2.08% 3 To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 98.19% 1.81% 4 To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 97.77% 2.23% 5 To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 99.65% 0.35% 6 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.47% 1.53% 7 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.47% 0.53% 8 Authority to allot shares 99.42% 0.58% 9 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 95.91% 4.09% 10 Authority to purchase own shares 98.95% 1.05%

Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 10 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC as soon as reasonably practicable.

7 September 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850