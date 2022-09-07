Tile and Marble Adhesives Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2028 | Tile and Marble Adhesives Industry Striking CAGR of 9.1%

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tile and marble adhesives market size was USD 3.95 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.34 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Tile and Marble Adhesives Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market is anticipated to observe widespread growth owing to the surging demand from residential segment. Additionally, tile and marble adhesives are cement-based or polymer-based adhesives applied in the fixation of tiles and marbles for several flooring uses in bathroom, residential areas, kitchen, and commercial spaces among others.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/tile-and-marble-adhesives-market-106293

List of Key Players Covered in the Tiles and Marble Adhesive Market Report

BASF SA (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Dusseldorf, Germany)

H.B. Fuller Company (Minnesota, U.S.)

Arkema Group (Columbes, France)

AKEMI (Dresden, Germany)

Fosroc Inc. (Dubai, UAE)

Ardex Endura (Bengaluru, India)

LATICRETE International Inc. (Connecticut, U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (Delaware, U.S.)

Pidilite Industries (Mumbai, India)

Saint Gobain-Weber (Eindhover, Netherlands)

Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)

Mapei (Milan, Italy)

Acc Limited (Mumbai, India)

Competitive Landscape

Chief Companies to Embrace Tactics and Widen their Market Existence

Owing to a huge amount of international players, the tile and marble adhesives sector is scattered in nature. Few of the major functioning players in the market are H.B Fuller Company, Sika AG, BASF, Fosroc, Arkema, Pidilite, Akemi, and others.

Industrial companies function primarily grounded on the cost of the product and its application features. Moreover, in order to uplift their market size & share, and to attain a competitive benefit, numerous leading players are involved in various tactical agreements to endorse brand and sales.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 9.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 8.0 Billion Base Year 2021 Tile and Marble Adhesives Market Size in 2021 USD 4.34 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 82 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Tile and Marble Adhesives Market Growth Drivers Chief Companies to Embrace Tactics and Widen their Market Existence Bulging Renovation and Overhaul Activities to Boost Market Growth

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/tile-and-marble-adhesives-market-106293

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation

By type, the market is divided into cementitious & epoxy/polymeric.

By application, the market is branched into residential & non-residential.

By region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Bulging Renovation and Overhaul Activities to Boost Market Growth

Tile and marble adhesives market is anticipated to display substantial growth by the end of mentioned period. Tile and marble adhesives are usually deployed in flooring application.

Rising commercial and residential building and renovation happenings across the world is probable to fuel the demand for flooring which consequently is projected to enhance the demand for tile and stone adhesives. Numerous initiatives inflicted by government in order to sustain industrial growth, travel & tourism, and overall development is likely to aid the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market due to Increasing Residential And Commercial Construction Activities

Asia Pacific held maximum tile and marble adhesives market shares and was worth USD 1.94 billion in 2020. Rising residential and commercial construction ventures is anticipated to fuel the regional market.

Europe is estimated to display substantial growth owing to the abundant number of producers present in this region. Moreover, upsurge in reconstruction and renovation happenings of living spaces is expected to endorse growth.

North America is projected to demonstrate significant growth owing to the surging demand for tiles and marble flooring from commercial as well as corporate offices. Industrial extensions and setting up of corporate spaces in the U.S. is predicted to nurture market growth.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic: Dropping Revenue and Rising Difficulties to Obstruct Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world severely, disturbing and majority sectors have faced difficulties in operations as several barriers are created. The pandemic has extremely impacted the global monetary condition and has largely formed commotion in the regular routine of people in numerous unforeseen ways.

Moreover, the improbability of cash movement owing to lockdown disheartened the probable buyers to apply for loans or pay extra EMI for novel residential as well as commercial projects. Furthermore, temporary shutting down of malls, work-spaces, occupations, fitness centers, gaming parks, as well as cinema theatres has led to a drop in the demand for commercial infra spaces.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tile-and-marble-adhesives-market-106293

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tile and Marble Adhesives Industry Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Tile and Marble Adhesives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Cementitious Epoxy/Polymeric By Application (Value) Residential Non-residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

March 2021: Roff, which is a leading tile and stone adhesive solution brand presented by the house of Pidilite industries, initiated various initiatives in order to prolong its existence in Kerala, India.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/tile-and-marble-adhesives-market-106293

Read Related Insights:

Stone Adhesive Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Ceramic Adhesives Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: