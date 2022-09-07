Polybutene Market is projected to reach USD 446.1 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polybutene Market is projected to reach USD 446.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1 % from USD 402.3 million in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The product serves as the main raw material for the easy-peel packaging and PB-1 piping system. Due to the world's increasing urbanization, piping demand has been rising. In Asia Pacific and Latin America, rapid urbanization has provided enormous opportunities for the polybutene industry. Additionally, the replacement of conventional building and construction materials has increased demand for alternative materials with better properties.

List of Key Players in Polybutene Market:

BASF SE (Germany),

Dongfang Hongye Limited Company (China),

DAELIM (South Korea),

INEOS (UK),

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.),

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands),

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan),

TPC Group (U.S.),

Ylem Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Braskem (Brazil) and others.

Polybutene Market Dynamics:

Driver: Superior quality of polybutene

Restraints: High cost for polybutene

Opportunities: Growing use in packaging application

Challenges: Legal issue with its usage in few regions

Key Findings of the Study:

Extrusion Grade was the largest grade for polybutene market in 2021, in terms of value

Plumbing system was the largest application for polybutene market in 2021, in terms of value

Asia Pacific was the largest market for polybutene in 2021, in terms of value.

“Based on grade, extrusion is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”



Extrusion grade is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demand for polybutene in construction sector is driving the market growth. Due to its superior chemical and mechanical properties, polybutene is widely used advanced construction systems.

“Packaging system is projected to be the fastest growing application in polybutene market, in terms of value”



Easy-open packaging is in high demand due to customers' busy lifestyles and their preference for ready-to-eat meals. During the projection period, rising packaging demand would propel the use of polybutene in items with easy peel packaging.

“Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for polybutene during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR, in terms of value. During the forecast period, China and India are anticipated to be the leading investment destinations in the market. This is due to the presence of a growing customer base in sectors including the construction and packaging industries.

