Biosurfactants Market worth $1.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosurfactants Market size will grow to USD 1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with a wide range of applications.” Biosurfactants are surface-active compounds produced by the biologically available raw materials through microbial fermentation. They are 100% biodegradable and exhibit superior foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and dispersing properties. Biosurfactants act as secondary metabolites accumulating at the air/water or oil/water interfaces, forming micellar aggregates by reducing the surface tension.

List of Key Players profiled in the Biosurfactants Market report include:



Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier (China), Biotensidon GmbH (Germany), Saraya Co., Ltd. (Japan), Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Holiferm Limited (UK), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and others.

Biosurfactants Market Dynamics



Driver: Regulations on use of synthetic surfactants

Restraint: Less commercialization due to high production cost

Opportunity: Rhamnolipids as antitumor agents and immunomodulators

Key Findings of the Study:



Glycolipids is the largest biosurfactants material of biosurfactants market.

Personal care is projected to be the fastest growing application of the biosurfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for biosurfactants during the forecast period

Glycolipids are the well-known and most studied type of low-molecular-weight biosurfactants. They are composed of carbohydrates (hydrophilic moiety) linked with either hydroxy aliphatic acids or long-chain fatty acids (hydrophobic moiety). These linkages remain intact with the means of an ester or ether group. Glycolipids comprise oligos or monosaccharides along with lipid moieties. The saccharide part can consist of mannose, glucose, galactosesulfate, glucuronic acid, rhamnose, or galactose moieties, whereas the lipid moiety consists of either hydroxyl fatty acids or fatty alcohols and unsaturated or saturated fatty alcohols.

Personal care is projected to be the fastest growing application of the biosurfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Biosurfactants are mainly used in cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and other personal care products. During the production of personal care products, biosurfactants are utilized for cleansing, moisturizing, emulsifying, foaming, water binding capacity, and dispersing UV filters. In cosmetics, biosurfactants find applications in body washes, eye shadows, lotions, hair products, acne treatment, lip color, anti-wrinkle products, skin smoothing, and deodorants.

Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for biosurfactants during the forecast period

The major applications of biosurfactants in Europe are detergents and personal care, owing to the huge R&D activities being undertaken by researchers to develop innovative biomaterials. Industrial growth and increasing consumer awareness toward more environmentally friendly and sustainable products are primarily driving the biosurfactants market in Europe. Moreover, the growing investments in the manufacturing industry in Germany are contributing to the increased demand for biosurfactants in the region.

