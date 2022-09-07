NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB10,292.4 million (US$1,536.6 million)i

Quarterly Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6, the EC6 and the ET7 were 25,059 vehicles

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Deliveries of vehicles were 25,059 in the second quarter of 2022, including 3,681 ES8s, 9,914 ES6s, 4,715 EC6s and 6,749 ET7s, representing an increase of 14.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 2.8% from the first quarter of 2022.





Key Operating Results



2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Deliveries 25,059 25,768 25,034 24,439 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 Deliveries 21,896 20,060 17,353 12,206



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Vehicle sales were RMB9,570.8 million (US$1,428.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 21.0% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022.

were RMB9,570.8 million (US$1,428.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 21.0% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022. Vehicle margin ii was 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 20.3% in the second quarter of 2021 and 18.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

was 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 20.3% in the second quarter of 2021 and 18.1% in the first quarter of 2022. Total revenues were RMB10,292.4 million (US$1,536.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 21.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.9% from the first quarter of 2022.

were RMB10,292.4 million (US$1,536.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 21.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.9% from the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit was RMB1,340.3 million (US$200.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 7.4% from the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB1,340.3 million (US$200.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 7.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 14.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

was 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 14.6% in the first quarter of 2022. Loss from operations was RMB2,845.6 million (US$424.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 272.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 30.0% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB2,355.1 million (US$351.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 360.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.3% from the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB2,845.6 million (US$424.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 272.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 30.0% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB2,355.1 million (US$351.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 360.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.3% from the first quarter of 2022. Net loss was RMB2,757.5 million (US$411.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 369.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.7% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB2,267.0 million (US$338.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 575.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 73.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB2,757.5 million (US$411.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 369.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.7% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB2,267.0 million (US$338.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 575.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 73.1% from the first quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB2,745.0 million (US$409.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 316.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB2,185.6 million (US$326.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 551.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 70.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB2,745.0 million (US$409.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 316.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB2,185.6 million (US$326.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 551.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 70.1% from the first quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share/American Depositary Share (ADS) iii were both RMB1.68 (US$0.25) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB0.42 in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB1.12 in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.34 (US$0.20), compared with RMB0.21 in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB0.79 in the first quarter of 2022.

were both RMB1.68 (US$0.25) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB0.42 in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB1.12 in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.34 (US$0.20), compared with RMB0.21 in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB0.79 in the first quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB54.4 billion (US$8.1 billion) as of June 30, 2022.

Key Financial Results



(in RMB million, except for per ordinary share data and percentage) 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q2 % Changeiv QoQ YoY Vehicle Sales 9,570.8 9,244.0 7,911.8 3.5% 21.0% Vehicle Margin 16.7% 18.1% 20.3% -140bp -360bp Total Revenues 10,292.4 9,910.6 8,448.0 3.9% 21.8% Gross Profit 1,340.3 1,446.8 1,573.9 -7.4% -14.8% Gross Margin 13.0% 14.6% 18.6% -160bp -560bp Loss from Operations (2,845.6) (2,188.7) (763.3) 30.0% 272.8% Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP) (2,355.1) (1,715.6) (511.9) 37.3% 360.1% Net Loss (2,757.5) (1,782.7) (587.2) 54.7% 369.6% Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP) (2,267.0) (1,309.6) (335.8) 73.1% 575.1% Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (2,745.0) (1,825.0) (659.3) 50.4% 316.4% Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS-Basic and Diluted (1.68) (1.12) (0.42) 50.0% 300.0% Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share/ADS-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP) (1.34) (0.79) (0.21) 69.6% 538.1%



Recent Developments



Deliveries in July and August 2022

NIO delivered 10,052 vehicles in July 2022 and 10,677 vehicles in August 2022. As of August 31, 2022, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6, EC6, and ET7 reached 238,626 vehicles.



In August, the production and delivery started to ramp up steadily for the ES7, a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV based on NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2).

CEO and CFO Comments



"We delivered 25,059 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, representing a growth of 14.4% year-over-year despite the COVID-19 related challenges. With the teams’ concerted efforts, our deliveries started to recover and achieved 10,052 and 10,677 units in July and August, respectively," said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO.

"The second half of 2022 is a critical period for NIO to scale up the production and delivery of multiple new products. The ES7, our first mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV based on NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2.0), has become a new favorite of the market with its superior performance, comfort and digital experience. We witnessed a robust order inflow for the ES7 and started its deliveries at scale in August. We also look forward to starting the mass production and delivery of the ET5 in late September. With the compelling product portfolio and well-established brand awareness, NIO will attract a broader user base and embrace robust growth in the coming quarters," concluded Mr. Li.

"We achieved solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022 in spite of the tremendous challenges and cost volatilities," added Steven Wei Feng, chief financial officer of NIO. "With the ET7 setting sail to Europe in August, users in more countries will experience our new products and services later this year. To meet the growing EV demand of the global market, we have been working closely with our partners to ramp up the production and deliveries of our new products. We also expect to further expand our market share in the global premium smart electric vehicle market with high operating efficiency. "

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022



Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB10,292.4 million (US$1,536.6 million), representing an increase of 21.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.9% from the first quarter of 2022.





in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB10,292.4 million (US$1,536.6 million), representing an increase of 21.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.9% from the first quarter of 2022. Vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB9,570.8 million (US$1,428.9 million), representing an increase of 21.0% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to higher deliveries. The increase in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by higher average selling price.





in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB9,570.8 million (US$1,428.9 million), representing an increase of 21.0% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to higher deliveries. The increase in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by higher average selling price. Other sales in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB721.5 million (US$107.7 million), representing an increase of 34.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 8.2% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in other sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributed to the increased revenue derived from auto financing services, sales of service and energy packages, and sales of used car. The increase in other sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased revenue derived from sales of used car and auto financing services.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB8,952.1 million (US$1,336.5 million), representing an increase of 30.2% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 5.8% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the increase of delivery volume and higher material cost per vehicle in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2022 was attributed to the higher material cost per vehicle.





in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB8,952.1 million (US$1,336.5 million), representing an increase of 30.2% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 5.8% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the increase of delivery volume and higher material cost per vehicle in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2022 was attributed to the higher material cost per vehicle. Gross Profit in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB1,340.3 million (US$200.1 million), representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 7.4% from the first quarter of 2022.





in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB1,340.3 million (US$200.1 million), representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 7.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 13.0%, compared with 18.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 14.6% in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of gross margin over the second quarter of 2021 was attributed to the decrease of vehicle margin and the reduction in other sales margin resulting from the expanded investment in power and service network. The decrease of gross margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the decrease of vehicle margin.





in the second quarter of 2022 was 13.0%, compared with 18.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 14.6% in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of gross margin over the second quarter of 2021 was attributed to the decrease of vehicle margin and the reduction in other sales margin resulting from the expanded investment in power and service network. The decrease of gross margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the decrease of vehicle margin. Vehicle margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 16.7%, compared with 20.3% in the second quarter of 2021 and 18.1% in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of vehicle margin over the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased battery cost per unit, which was partially offset by favorable changes in sales mix of the ET7.



Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB2,149.5 million (US$320.9 million), representing an increase of 143.2% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 22.0% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), research and development expenses were RMB1,873.6 million (US$279.7 million), representing an increase of 133.9% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 23.7% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions as well as the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies.





in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB2,149.5 million (US$320.9 million), representing an increase of 143.2% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 22.0% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), research and development expenses were RMB1,873.6 million (US$279.7 million), representing an increase of 133.9% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 23.7% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions as well as the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB2,282.5 million (US$340.8 million), representing an increase of 52.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 13.3% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP), selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2,082.1 million (US$310.8 million), representing an increase of 55.7% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 15.6% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the increase in personnel costs and costs related to sales and service network expansion. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the increase in personnel costs and marketing and promotional expenses, including expenses related to the launch of the ES7.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2,845.6 million (US$424.8 million), representing an increase of 272.8% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 30.0% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB2,355.1 million (US$351.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 360.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 37.3% from the first quarter of 2022.



Share-based Compensation Expenses

Share-based compensation expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB490.5 million (US$73.2 million), representing an increase of 95.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.7% from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in share-based compensation expenses over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily attributed to the grant of options and restricted shares on a continued basis. Share-based compensation remained relatively stable compared with the first quarter of 2022.



Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2,757.5 million (US$411.7 million), representing an increase of 369.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.7% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB2,267.0 million (US$338.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 575.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 73.1% from the first quarter of 2022.





in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB2,757.5 million (US$411.7 million), representing an increase of 369.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 54.7% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB2,267.0 million (US$338.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 575.1% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 73.1% from the first quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB 2,745.0 million (US$409.8 million), representing an increase of 316.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB2,185.6 million (US$326.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022.





in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB 2,745.0 million (US$409.8 million), representing an increase of 316.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 50.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB2,185.6 million (US$326.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share/ADS in the second quarter of 2022 were both RMB1.68 (US$0.25), compared with RMB0.42 in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB1.12 in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.34 (US$0.20), compared with RMB0.21 in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB0.79 in the first quarter of 2022.



Balance Sheets

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment was RMB54.4 billion (US$8.1 billion) as of June 30, 2022.



Business Outlook



For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 26.8% to 35.0% from the same quarter of 2021.





to be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 26.8% to 35.0% from the same quarter of 2021. Total revenues to be between RMB12,845 million (US$1,918 million) and RMB13,598 million (US$2,030 million), representing an increase of approximately 31.0% to 38.7% from the same quarter of 2021.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

About NIO Inc.



NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO’s product portfolio consists of the ES8, a six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, the ES7, a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV, the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, and the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS and ADaaS; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8, ES7, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Disclosure



The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) and adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as cost of sales, research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, loss from operations and net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted net loss per share and basic and diluted net loss per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate



This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information



The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 15,333,719 24,513,677 3,659,796 Restricted cash 2,994,408 3,790,113 565,849 Short-term investments 37,057,554 26,091,241 3,895,320 Trade and notes receivable 2,797,805 3,487,559 520,679 Amounts due from related parties 1,551,334 1,213,507 181,172 Inventory 2,056,352 3,360,593 501,723 Prepayments and other current assets 1,850,143 2,344,406 350,010 Total current assets 63,641,315 64,801,096 9,674,549 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted cash 46,437 58,356 8,712 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,399,516 9,731,791 1,452,918 Land use rights, net 199,121 215,255 32,137 Long-term investments 3,059,383 4,418,184 659,618 Right-of-use assets - operating lease 2,988,374 7,940,191 1,185,439 Other non-current assets 5,549,455 6,738,675 1,006,058 Total non-current assets 19,242,286 29,102,452 4,344,882 Total assets 82,883,601 93,903,548 14,019,431 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 5,230,000 6,115,000 912,945 Trade and notes payable 12,638,991 16,232,628 2,423,468 Amounts due to related parties 687,200 522,691 78,036 Taxes payable 627,794 355,632 53,094 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 744,561 1,042,370 155,622 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,067,962 2,062,616 307,940 Accruals and other liabilities 7,201,644 8,230,570 1,228,793 Total current liabilities 29,198,152 34,561,507 5,159,898 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 9,739,176 12,161,493 1,815,663 Non-current operating lease liabilities 2,317,193 7,055,535 1,053,364 Deferred tax liabilities 25,199 208,428 31,118 Other non-current liabilities 3,540,458 4,217,344 629,633 Total non-current liabilities 15,622,026 23,642,800 3,529,778 Total liabilities 44,820,178 58,204,307 8,689,676



NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,277,866 3,413,540 509,628 Total mezzanine equity 3,277,866 3,413,540 509,628 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total NIO Inc. shareholders’ equity 34,709,924 32,190,572 4,805,925 Non-controlling interests 75,633 95,129 14,202 Total shareholders’ equity 34,785,557 32,285,701 4,820,127 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 82,883,601 93,903,548 14,019,431



NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 7,911,813 9,244,014 9,570,842 1,428,889 Other sales 536,234 666,574 721,522 107,720 Total revenues 8,448,047 9,910,588 10,292,364 1,536,609 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (6,308,001 ) (7,567,550 ) (7,976,625 ) (1,190,879 ) Other sales (566,125 ) (896,199 ) (975,436 ) (145,629 ) Total cost of sales (6,874,126 ) (8,463,749 ) (8,952,061 ) (1,336,508 ) Gross profit 1,573,921 1,446,839 1,340,303 200,101 Operating expenses: Research and development (883,666 ) (1,761,687 ) (2,149,479 ) (320,909 ) Selling, general and administrative (1,497,760 ) (2,014,804 ) (2,282,461 ) (340,762 ) Other operating income 44,182 140,987 246,077 36,738 Total operating expenses (2,337,244 ) (3,635,504 ) (4,185,863 ) (624,933 ) Loss from operations (763,323 ) (2,188,665 ) (2,845,560 ) (424,832 ) Interest and investment income 193,034 400,688 292,863 43,723 Interest expenses (60,527 ) (77,339 ) (64,712 ) (9,661 ) Share of (loss)/income of equity investees (3,450 ) 26,229 48,053 7,174 Other income/(losses), net 48,907 86,886 (189,955 ) (28,360 ) Loss before income tax expense (585,359 ) (1,752,201 ) (2,759,311 ) (411,956 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,811 ) (30,459 ) 1,791 267 Net loss (587,170 ) (1,782,660 ) (2,757,520 ) (411,689 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (72,168 ) (66,775 ) (68,899 ) (10,286 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 61 24,397 81,411 12,154 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (659,277 ) (1,825,038 ) (2,745,008 ) (409,821 ) Net loss (587,170 ) (1,782,660 ) (2,757,520 ) (411,689 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax — 743,103 (4,999 ) (746 ) Change in unrealized losses on cash flow hedges — — (20 ) (3 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (114,327 ) (38,879 ) 490,549 73,237 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (114,327 ) 704,224 485,530 72,488 Total comprehensive loss (701,497 ) (1,078,436 ) (2,271,990 ) (339,201 )





Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (72,168 ) (66,775 ) (68,899 ) (10,286 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 61 24,397 81,411 12,154 Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests — (150,141 ) — — Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (773,604 ) (1,270,955 ) (2,259,478 ) (337,333 )





Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,563,893,630 1,624,805,030 1,632,803,993 1,632,803,993 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (0.42 ) (1.12 ) (1.68 ) (0.25 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,563,893,630 1,624,805,030 1,632,803,993 1,632,803,993 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (0.42 ) (1.12 ) (1.68 ) (0.25 )



NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 15,317,600 18,814,856 2,808,984 Other sales 1,112,780 1,388,096 207,237 Total revenues 16,430,380 20,202,952 3,016,221 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (12,146,943 ) (15,544,175 ) (2,320,684 ) Other sales (1,154,710 ) (1,871,635 ) (279,428 ) Total cost of sales (13,301,653 ) (17,415,810 ) (2,600,112 ) Gross profit 3,128,727 2,787,142 416,109 Operating expenses: Research and development (1,570,214 ) (3,911,166 ) (583,922 ) Selling, general and administrative (2,695,008 ) (4,297,265 ) (641,565 ) Other operating income 77,248 387,064 57,787 Total operating expenses (4,187,974 ) (7,821,367 ) (1,167,700 ) Loss from operations (1,059,247 ) (5,034,225 ) (751,591 ) Interest and investment income 312,652 693,551 103,544 Interest expenses (484,283 ) (142,051 ) (21,208 ) Share of income of equity investees 99,838 74,282 11,090 Other income/(losses), net 98,590 (103,069 ) (15,388 ) Loss before income tax expense (1,032,450 ) (4,511,512 ) (673,553 ) Income tax expense (5,768 ) (28,668 ) (4,280 ) Net loss (1,038,218 ) (4,540,180 ) (677,833 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (4,496,164 ) (135,674 ) (20,256 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 145 105,808 15,797 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (5,534,237 ) (4,570,046 ) (682,292 ) Net loss (1,038,218 ) (4,540,180 ) (677,833 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax — 738,104 110,196 Change in unrealized losses on cash flow hedges — (20 ) (3 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (188,856 ) 451,670 67,433 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (188,856 ) 1,189,754 177,626 Total comprehensive loss (1,227,074 ) (3,350,426 ) (500,207 )





Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (4,496,164 ) (135,674 ) (20,256 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 145 105,808 15,797 Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests — (150,141 ) (22,415 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (5,723,093 ) (3,530,433 ) (527,081 )





Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,557,911,888 1,631,602,522 1,631,602,522 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (3.55 ) (2.80 ) (0.42 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,557,911,888 1,631,602,522 1,631,602,522 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (3.55 ) (2.80 ) (0.42 )



NIO INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP

Result

Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (8,952,061 ) 14,227 — (8,937,834 ) Research and development expenses (2,149,479 ) 275,894 — (1,873,585 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,282,461 ) 200,382 — (2,082,079 ) Total (13,384,001 ) 490,503 — (12,893,498 ) Loss from operations (2,845,560 ) 490,503 — (2,355,057 ) Net loss (2,757,520 ) 490,503 — (2,267,017 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,745,008 ) 490,503 68,899 (2,185,606 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.68 ) 0.30 0.04 (1.34 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.68 ) 0.30 0.04 (1.34 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD) (0.25 ) 0.30 0.01 (0.20 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP

Result

Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (8,463,749 ) 12,125 — (8,451,624 ) Research and development expenses (1,761,687 ) 247,621 — (1,514,066 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,014,804 ) 213,293 — (1,801,511 ) Total (12,240,240 ) 473,039 — (11,767,201 ) Loss from operations (2,188,665 ) 473,039 — (1,715,626 ) Net loss (1,782,660 ) 473,039 — (1,309,621 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (1,825,038 ) 473,039 66,775 (1,285,224 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.12 ) 0.29 0.04 (0.79 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.12 0.29 0.04 (0.79 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP

Result

Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (6,874,126 ) 8,393 — (6,865,733 ) Research and development expenses (883,666 ) 82,772 — (800,894 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,497,760 ) 160,215 — (1,337,545 ) Total (9,255,552 ) 251,380 — (9,004,172 ) Loss from operations (763,323 ) 251,380 — (511,943 ) Net loss (587,170 ) 251,380 — (335,790 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (659,277 ) 251,380 72,168 (335,729 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (0.42 ) 0.16 0.05 (0.21 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (0.42 ) 0.16 0.05 (0.21 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP

Result

Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (17,415,810 ) 26,352 — (17,389,458 ) Research and development expenses (3,911,166 ) 523,515 — (3,387,651 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,297,265 ) 413,675 — (3,883,590 ) Total (25,624,241 ) 963,542 — (24,660,699 ) Loss from operations (5,034,225 ) 963,542 — (4,070,683 ) Net loss (4,540,180 ) 963,542 — (3,576,638 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,570,046 ) 963,542 135,674 (3,470,830 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.80 ) 0.59 0.08 (2.13 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.80 ) 0.59 0.08 (2.13 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD) (0.42 ) 0.09 0.01 (0.32 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP

Result

Share-based compensation Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (13,301,653 ) 12,044 — (13,289,609 ) Research and development expenses (1,570,214 ) 119,287 — (1,450,927 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,695,008 ) 216,529 — (2,478,479 ) Total (17,566,875 ) 347,860 — (17,219,015 ) Loss from operations (1,059,247 ) 347,860 — (711,387 ) Net loss (1,038,218 ) 347,860 — (690,358 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (5,534,237 ) 347,860 4,496,164 (690,213 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (3.55 ) 0.22 2.89 (0.44 ) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (3.55 ) 0.22 2.89 (0.44 )

_____________________________



i All translations from RMB to USD for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

ii Vehicle margin is the margin of new vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.

iii Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

iv Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.