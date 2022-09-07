Global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market will Revenue to Cross US$ 13100 million by 2028 Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, New opportunities planning, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Foods for special medical purposes (FSMP) are a sub-category of foods intended for particular nutritional uses (PARNUT), also called “dietetic foods.” FSMPs are intended for the dietary management of diseases in patients with impaired digestive function such as absorption, making them the most medically-oriented food category. Food for special medical purposes does not include infant formula products, total parenteral nutrition products that are given intravenously, or products formulated and represented as being for the dietary management of obesity or overweight. This report mainly covers Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market, by end users (Infants and Young Children, Adult, The Old).

"Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 13100 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 13100 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type accounting for % of the Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Type segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) key players include Nestle, Danone Nutricia, Abbott, Bayer, MeadJohnson, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Incomplete Nutrition is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Adult, followed by The Old, Infants & Young Children.

