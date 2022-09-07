Navitas GaNSense™ Half-Bridge Power ICs: The Next Stage in the High Frequency Power Electronics Revolution

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in GaN power ICs, today announced the industry’s first GaNSense™ half-bridge power ICs. These half-bridge ICs enable a new level of MHz switching frequencies while dramatically reducing the system cost and complexity compared to existing discrete solutions.



GaNSense half-bridge power ICs integrate two GaN FETs with drive, control, sensing, autonomous protection, and level-shift isolation, to create a fundamental power-stage building block for power electronics. This revolutionary single-package solution reduces component count and footprint by over 60% compared to existing discretes, which cuts system cost, size, weight, and complexity. The integrated GaNSense technology enables unprecedented autonomous protection for increased reliability and robustness, combined with loss-less current sensing for higher levels of efficiency and energy savings. The high integration levels also eliminate circuit parasitics and delays, making MHz-frequency operation a reality for a broad range of AC-DC-power topologies including LLC resonant, asymmetric half-bridge (AHB), and active-clamp flyback (ACF). The GaNSense half-bridge ICs are also a perfect fit for totem-pole PFC, as well as motor-drive applications.

GaNSense half-bridge ICs are anticipated to have a significant impact in all Navitas target markets including mobile fast chargers, consumer power adapters, data center power supplies, solar inverters, energy storage, and EV applications.

“After bipolar transistors were replaced by silicon MOSFETs in the late 70s and early 80s, the introduction of Navitas GaN technology represents the second revolution in power, with a huge increase in switching frequency and efficiency, and major reductions in system size and cost,” noted Gene Sheridan, CEO. “Our initial GaNFast ICs enabled an increase from 50-60 kHz to 200-500 kHz, and now the GaNSense half-bridges elevate those benefits to the MHz range. The GaN revolution continues!”

The initial family of GaNSense Half-Bridge ICs includes the NV6247 which is rated at 650 V, 160 mOhms (dual), and the NV6245C, rated at 275 mOhms (dual), both in an industry-standard, low-profile, low-inductance, 6 x 8 mm PQFN package. The NV6247 is immediately available in production with 16-week lead times, while the NV6245C is sampling to select customers and will be broadly available in production to all customers in Q4 2022. A wide range of package styles and power levels will become available in this GaNSense Half-Bridge IC family in the coming quarters. More details can be found in our dedicated Application Note AN018.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Contact Information:

