ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP® Physicians and CEO to Speak at the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery 2022 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA

Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology practice in the country, ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) is committed to advancing the field of otolaryngology through the sharing of best practices and clinical expertise. It will continue in that tradition next month, when the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) hosts its annual convention September 10 - 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ENTA leaders—both clinical and administrative—look forward to attending and engaging with the current and future generation of ENT physicians.

The annual meeting represents an ideal forum for ENTA and its physicians to demonstrate its extensive knowledge in the practice of Otolaryngology. Many of ENTAs specialists, along with ENTA CEO, Mr. Robert Glazer, will be offering a number of presentations and seminars to fellow physicians. Growing to 240+ physicians and 55+ practice locations in 2022, ENTA has the benefit of learning from over two decades of clinical practice and is eager to share this valuable knowledge with its colleagues and peers.

The AAO-HNSF Annual Meeting & OTO Experience is the premier education and networking event for the Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery community. Held each fall, the academic event provides an opportunity for thousands of Academy members, non-member physicians, allied health professionals, administrators and exhibiting vendors to converge for an exhilarating four days. It draws more than 5,000 medical experts and professionals from around the world and features Instructional Courses, Mini-Seminars, Scientific Oral Presentations, Honorary Guest Lectures, and numerous Scientific Posters.

As is expected, ENTA will also maintain a significant presence at the AAO-HNS Career Fair to be held during the annual meeting on Monday, September 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. For those seeking employment opportunities in the field of otolaryngology, the AAO-HNS Career Fair is an ideal forum for young and experienced physicians alike to meet with ENTA’s leadership team and physicians and to learn more about the opportunities that currently exist at the practice. For those interested in scheduling an on-site interview with ENTA while in Philadelphia, please email Robert Glazer at rglazer@entandallergy.com.

The practice will also be sponsoring the Women in Otolaryngology (WIO) General Assembly & Luncheon, which will take place on Monday, September 12 at 11:45 am. The WIO General Assembly requires a ticket to the event, which you can purchase using the Academy’s online registration process. The WIO Section is dedicated to assisting the career development of female otolaryngologists and those considering careers in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery. With over 2,000 members, the Section provides ample opportunities for networking and mentoring.

Beyond that, Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD, who practices in ENTA offices located in Manhattan, NYC, NY and Wayne, NJ, will be inducted into the AAO-HNS Hall of Distinction. Dr. Chandrasekhar was instrumental in transforming the WIO Committee into the WIO Section. And through her collaboration and determination, she helped to establish the WIO Endowment, raising over $400,000 in pledges and gifts in four days. Dr. Chandrasekhar served as the Chair of the AAO-HNS Board of Governors (2012) and then was elected to serve as the AAO-HNS/F President (2015-2016). President Ken Yanagisawa, MD, will honor all inductees during a special presentation, followed by a reception at the Annual Meeting on September 11, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. For more information, please visit https://bulletin.entnet.org/home/article/22236714/announcing-the-2022-hall-of-distinction-inductees

ENTA is also proud to announce that its very own Ofer Jacobowitz MD, PhD, FAASM, who practices out of ENTA's Madison Avenue office in Manhattan, is being recognized with the AAO-HNS Distinguished Service Award (DSA). The DSA represents an individual’s service and volunteerism to the Academy, offering personal reward as well as benefit to the AAO-HNS and the specialty as a whole. The Academy presents Honor Awards to medical professionals in recognition of outstanding service to the Academy and its Foundation through the presentation of instructional courses, scientific papers, or participation on a continuing education committee or faculty.

ENTA has significantly increased its clinical recruitment efforts to engage and connect with the best and brightest of ENT and Allergy physicians seeking to either begin or further develop their careers both clinically and professionally. ENTA attracts physicians from the nation’s most prestigious training programs and offers ideal practice opportunities with market-leading compensation packages and a track to Partnership.

“It is critically important for our practice to recruit the caliber of physicians that will help us continue our mission of providing the highest quality care and most convenient access to our patients.,” states Dr. Steven Gold, Vice President, and Chair of ENTA Recruitment Committee. “I am looking forward to engaging with the next generation of otolaryngologists at this year’s annual meeting.”

"The AAO-HNS annual meeting is always an amazing opportunity to meet with and learn from the very best in the field of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery,” says ENTA CEO Robert Glazer. “In addition, our practice is thrilled to have so many of our esteemed physicians participating and contributing to the event. The insights and expertise we gain from attending are always invaluable."

ENTA presenters and topics include:

Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD:

Lunch with the Clinical Experts @ Sunday, September 11 th 12:00 PM

@ Sunday, September 11 12:00 PM Great Debates: Does Surgical Volume Matter? A Pro-Con Debate @ Monday, September 12 th 10:45 AM

@ Monday, September 12 10:45 AM Mentorship, Sponsorship, and Coaching: Maximizing Networks Through Each Career Stage @ Tuesday, September 13 th 8:00 AM

@ Tuesday, September 13 8:00 AM #heforshe: How to Be an Advocate for Women Colleagues @ Tuesday, September 13th 2:15 PM.

Soha Ghossaini, MD:

Complications in Otology and Neurotology @ Monday, September 12 th 9:15 AM

@ Monday, September 12 9:15 AM Update on the Management of Patients with Single Sided Deafness @ Monday, September 12 th 5:00 PM

@ Monday, September 12 5:00 PM Updates in the Management of Chronic Otitis Media @ Tuesday, September 13 th 8:00 AM

@ Tuesday, September 13 8:00 AM New Trends in Cochlear implantation @ Tuesday, September 13 th 9:15 AM

Tuesday, September 13 9:15 AM Update on the Evaluation and Management of Pulsatile Tinnitus @ Tuesday, September 13th 2:15 PM

Robert A. Glazer, MPA:

BOG Hot Topics in Practice Management 2022: Recruitment, Practice Buyout, and Alternative Jobs @ Sunday, September 11 th 10:45 AM

@ Sunday, September 11 10:45 AM What I Know Now That I Wish I Understood Then! @ Monday, September 12 th 3:45 PM

@ Monday, September 12 3:45 PM Otolaryngology Analytics: Dashboards Every Practice Should Have @ Monday, September 12 th 5:00 PM

@ Monday, September 12 5:00 PM Know Your Worth: Updates for 2022 @ Tuesday, September 13th 8:00 AM

Daniel Gold, MD:

Office Hours: Business of Medicine and Practice Managemen t @ Sunday, September 11 th 12:00 PM

t @ Sunday, September 11 12:00 PM Independent Private Practice Paradigms that Continue to Thrive in the Current Healthcare Environment @ Sunday, September 11 th 4:00 PM

@ Sunday, September 11 4:00 PM Business Solutions for Breakfast I @ Monday, September 12 th 7:00 AM

@ Monday, September 12 7:00 AM What I Know Now That I Wish I Understood Then! @ Monday, September 12 th 3:45 PM

@ Monday, September 12 3:45 PM Business Solutions for Breakfast II @ Tuesday, September 13th 7:00 AM

Chandra Ivey, MD:

Options for Treatment of Glottic Gap @ Wednesday, September 14th 10:30 AM

Ofer Jacobowitz, MD, PhD:

Snoring 2022 @ Sunday, September 11 th 4:00 PM

@ Sunday, September 11 4:00 PM Scientific Oral Presentations 1 - Sleep Medicine @ Monday, September 12 th 1:45 PM

@ Monday, September 12 1:45 PM Surgical Therapy for OSA in 2022: What's in and What's Out @ Monday, September 12 th 3:45 PM

@ Monday, September 12 3:45 PM Lunch with the Clinical Experts II @ Tuesday, September 13 th 12:00 PM

II @ Tuesday, September 13 12:00 PM Oral Appliance Therapy Made Simple in Your Comprehensive Sleep Practice @ Tuesday, September 13 th 1:00 PM

@ Tuesday, September 13 1:00 PM Custom Oral Appliances by ENT for Comprehensive Sleep Apnea Treatment @ Tuesday, September 13th 2:15 PM

Eric Smouha, MD:

Cholesteatoma: Surgical Decision-making and Avoiding Complications @ Monday, September 12 th 1:45 PM

@ Monday, September 12 1:45 PM Scientific Oral Presentations 5 - Otology/Neurotology @ Tuesday, September 13th 3:45 PM

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

