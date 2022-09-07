Europe Flushing System Market Is Expected to Reach $1,012.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe flushing system market was estimated at $794.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,012.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $794.5 Million Market Size in 203 $1,012.5 Million CAGR 2.3% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, Installation Type, End-user, and Region. Drivers Surge in immigration from around the world, due to high standard of living, good employment. and educational opportunities Rising demand for residential and non-residential spaces across the continent Opportunities Development of smart toilets owing to integration of sensors and remote operation technologies Growing environmental concerns that are expected to fuel the demand for flushing systems requiring less water Restraints High manufacturing cost in Europe

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to several restrictions on manufacturing and construction activities, which had a sheer negative impact on the Europe Flushing Systems Market.

Simultaneously, reduced number of home remodelling projects aggravated the situation even more. However, the market has already started getting back on track.

The Europe flushing system market is analyzed across product type, technology, installation type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on end-user, the residential segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the Europe flush system market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 2.5% throughout the forecast period. The non-residential segment is also assessed in the study.



Based on product type, the gravity flush segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The pressure-assisted flush segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in dual flush and tornado flush.

Based on technology type, the manual segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The remote control segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on installation type, the surface flush segment garnered nearly two-fifths of the total Europe flushing system market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Germany generated nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Rest of the Europe region, nevertheless, would cite the fastest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The other countries studied in the report include France, Italy, and the UK.



Top Players:

The key market players analyzed in the Europe flushing systems market report include Wirquin Ltd., Jaquar, Jet Vacuum AS, LIXIL Corporation Group (Gorhe AG), TOTO Ltd., Roca Sanitro, S.A, Sanipex Group, Schell GmbH & C0.KG, Alcadrain s.r.o., and Verotti Bathroom Culture. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

