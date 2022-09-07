Matthew Williams Hired as New Chief Operating Officer; Lisa Scott Moves to Board Chair

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with distinct pleasure that I share some wonderful news for LeaderSharp. We have hired Mr. Matthew Williams as COO effective September 6, 2022. Previously, Matthew was COO of Agilus, the largest Canadian-owned Work Solutions and Recruitment firm.





Matthew is a practiced leader in CEO, COO and VP roles, with over 30 years’ experience leading businesses at the regional and national level. He has worked in organizations with revenues in excess of $300M containing multiple service lines and brands in fast-paced environments. With a focus on operational efficiency, sales performance and customer delivery, Matthew has gained invaluable experience working with all levels of leaders, from coaching newly promoted supervisors through to reporting to a board of directors. Matthew’s focus will be on supporting the rapid growth of LeaderSharp’s Coaching, Training and Consulting business. He will ensure ongoing delivery our high-quality leadership development services and products from our diversified and growing client base.

Lisa Scott, co-founder of LeaderSharp Group with Chris Jones, has been the President and COO of the company since its inception in 2014. Lisa has worked tirelessly to ensure the company successfully navigated economic ups and downs, a rapidly evolving leadership development industry, as well as surviving the pandemic. She co-created a compelling and innovative strategy based on quality of service and customer focus, and successfully ran the operations of LeaderSharp to this point in our growth. Lisa is one of the main reasons we were recently selected as one of the Top 10 Leadership Development Companies in Canada by Manage HR Magazine. Lisa is stepping into the role of Board Chair at this exciting phase as we expand into the global online learning market. Lisa will provide corporate governance, be an advisor to the Executive Team on business strategy, revenue diversification, innovation, product development, and service quality as well as continue her leadership coaching with select clients.



Please join me in congratulating both Matthew and Lisa for their new LeaderSharp roles.

With much optimism and gratitude,

Chris Jones,

CEO LeaderSharp Group

Contact:

Kara Rowan

LeaderSharp Group Inc.

403.719.0800

kara@leadersharp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1392da8d-ed0c-4b52-bca5-3582711acfeb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c1c549-c3dd-4a53-8597-8e8e588459e7