MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for 2023:

Annual report 2022 23 February 2023 Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM 3 February 2023 Annual general meeting 2023 20 March 2023 Interim report Q1 2023 11 May 2023 Interim report Q2 2023 25 August 2023 Interim report Q3 2023 10 November 2023

