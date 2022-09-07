Han's Robot Celebrates its 5th Anniversary: Committed to Becoming A Global Pioneer in the Era of Intelligent Robots

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Han's Robot, established in 2017, is a global leader in the collaborative robot field. In the past five years, Han's Robot has continuously developed intelligent manufacturing scenarios in the era of Industry 4.0 with the mission of "Serving Humanity with Robot Technology" and created highly competitive robot products.



For example, the flagship product Elfin collaborative robots are designed with Innovative braking methods, repeatability positioning accuracy as high as ±0.02mm, an IP66 protection rating, a payload range of 3-20kg, etc. Its applications include loading and unloading, welding, palletizing and grinding, etc., and are widely applied in 3C(Computer, Communication, and Consumer Electronics), automotive, machining, medical, and other industries.

During the past five years, Han's Robot has attracted more than $100 million in funding and over 500 top global talents from 25 countries and regions. Additionally, the company has conducted in-depth cooperation with numerous world-class companies such as Hitachi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, etc.

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary, Han's Robot stated their vision to continue developing globally. The company aims at becoming the Global Pioneer in the Era of Intelligent Robots.

From September 12th to 17th, International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS 2022), the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere, will be held at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA. This is where the creators, the builders, the sellers, and the drivers of manufacturing technology come to connect and be inspired. As a global leader in the collaborative robot field, Han's Robot will exhibit at IMTS 2022 at booth 236959. You are cordially invited to visit.





