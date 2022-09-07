Worldwide Food Container Industry to 2030 - Increased Awareness of Sustainability Issues and Environmental Challenges is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Container Market, by Product, by Material, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A food container is a container that is used to store, preserve, and transport food in order to extend food's shelf life and make food easier to handle. Increased awareness of sustainability issues and environmental challenges such as pollution, related to food packaging is driving the growth of food container market.
This will also ensure that consumers receive high-quality food. Changing lifestyles of consumer is another factor driving the demand for ready-to-eat packaged goods which eventually increased demand for food container globally.
Market Dynamics
As the world continues to fight the effects of climate change, consumers are changing their values to encourage more sustainable and environmentally friendly consumption habits. As a result, major businesses across the globe aim to shift their packaging materials to meet the needs of the customers. Furthermore, Generation Z is willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products which is another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global food container market over the forecast period.
Key market players are focusing on product launches, product expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to expand their business in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor plc (a company engaged in the production of packaging solutions) announced its plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new centers expand the global reach of Amcor's innovation network, which currently includes flagship sites such as Neenah, Wisconsin and Manchester, Michigan, in the U.S., as well as smaller sites around the world.
Food contamination due to the use of cheaper quality materials and environmental impact of the disposal of food storage containers are some of the factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market during the forecast period. For instance, according to United Nations Environment Programme, around 40% of the demand for plastic is generated by single-use plastic products such as cup, lid, straws, water bottle, or the plastic container. The reports by the UN Environment Programme revealed that globally around 1,000 rivers are accountable for nearly 80% of global annual riverine plastic emissions into the ocean, which range between 0.8 and 2.7 million tons per year.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global food container market, market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global food container market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor plc, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Plastipak Holdings, Inc. and Printpack
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global food container market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, caffeine manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global food container market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product
- Market Snippet, By Material
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Food Container Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Food Container Market- COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Food Container Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Bottles & Jars
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Cans
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Cups & Tubs
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Boxes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
6. Global Food Container Market, By Material, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Plastic
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Glass
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Metal
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)
7. Global Food Container Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Amcor plc
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Anchor Glass Container Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ball Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Berry Global Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Graham Packaging Company
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Graphic Packaging International LLC
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Printpack
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6yiko
