Worldwide Food Container Industry to 2030 - Increased Awareness of Sustainability Issues and Environmental Challenges is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Container Market, by Product, by Material, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A food container is a container that is used to store, preserve, and transport food in order to extend food's shelf life and make food easier to handle. Increased awareness of sustainability issues and environmental challenges such as pollution, related to food packaging is driving the growth of food container market.

This will also ensure that consumers receive high-quality food. Changing lifestyles of consumer is another factor driving the demand for ready-to-eat packaged goods which eventually increased demand for food container globally.



Market Dynamics

As the world continues to fight the effects of climate change, consumers are changing their values to encourage more sustainable and environmentally friendly consumption habits. As a result, major businesses across the globe aim to shift their packaging materials to meet the needs of the customers. Furthermore, Generation Z is willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products which is another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global food container market over the forecast period.



Key market players are focusing on product launches, product expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to expand their business in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor plc (a company engaged in the production of packaging solutions) announced its plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new centers expand the global reach of Amcor's innovation network, which currently includes flagship sites such as Neenah, Wisconsin and Manchester, Michigan, in the U.S., as well as smaller sites around the world.



Food contamination due to the use of cheaper quality materials and environmental impact of the disposal of food storage containers are some of the factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market during the forecast period. For instance, according to United Nations Environment Programme, around 40% of the demand for plastic is generated by single-use plastic products such as cup, lid, straws, water bottle, or the plastic container. The reports by the UN Environment Programme revealed that globally around 1,000 rivers are accountable for nearly 80% of global annual riverine plastic emissions into the ocean, which range between 0.8 and 2.7 million tons per year.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global food container market, market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global food container market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor plc, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Plastipak Holdings, Inc. and Printpack

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global food container market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, caffeine manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global food container market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product

Market Snippet, By Material

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Food Container Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Food Container Market- COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Food Container Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Bottles & Jars

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Cans

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Cups & Tubs

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Boxes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

6. Global Food Container Market, By Material, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Plastic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Glass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Metal

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Bn)

7. Global Food Container Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Anchor Glass Container Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ball Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Berry Global Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Graham Packaging Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Printpack

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6yiko

