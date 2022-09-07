New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318595/?utm_source=GNW



The global healthcare ERP consulting services market is expected to grow from $3.90 billion in 2021 to $4.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The healthcare ERP consulting services market is expected to grow to $6.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%.



The healthcare ERP consulting services market consists of sales of healthcare ERP consulting services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide access to real-time data, which allows for fast decision-making and helps patients take timely care decisions.It refers to the platform that helps healthcare providers with remote access to healthcare resources and reports for patients.



Hospitals and other healthcare facilities can profit from healthcare ERP systems in a variety of ways.



The main types of functionality in the healthcare ERP consulting services market are implementation, training and education, and other functionality.Implementation refers to the act of starting to use a plan or system.



The deployment includes both on-premise and cloud components.The various end-users involved are life science companies, healthcare providers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare ERP consulting services market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare ERP consulting services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The healthcare ERP consulting services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare ERP consulting services market statistics, including healthcare ERP consulting services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare ERP consulting services market share, detailed healthcare ERP consulting services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare ERP consulting services industry. This healthcare ERP consulting services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



Increasing adoption of ERP systems is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare ERP consulting services market going forward.ERP systems refer to software and systems that are used to plan and manage an organization’s fundamental supply chain, manufacturing, services, finance, and other functions.



Healthcare organisations are using the ERP solution to its full potential and leveraging it to increase productivity and efficiency to make crucial decisions for better healthcare consulting outcomes. According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, a non-profit organisation based in the United States, the adoption of ERP Systems in health care has grown to 38.4% of hospitals in the United States by 2020.When compared with the previous year, it was marked as 18.8%. Therefore, the adoption of an ERP system is driving the growth of the healthcare ERP consulting services market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare ERP consulting services market.Major companies operating in the healthcare ERP consulting services market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2021, Cerner, a US-based healthcare company that includes ERP consulting services, launched Cerner RevElateTM, the company’s go-forward patient accounting product that will bring enhanced capabilities to the Cerner® revenue cycle management portfolio.Cerner RevElateis a result of Cerner’s investment in advancing patient accounting capabilities and enterprise-wide technology optimization in an effort to best align Cerner’s powerful research and development resources with those solutions needed by caregivers around the world.



It will reduce complexity by managing data and workflows that scale for large health systems and influence clinical, billing, and payer workflows.



In June 2022, Oracle Corporation, a US-based computer software company, acquired Cerner for an amount of $28.3 billion. With this acquisition, Cerner and Oracle aspire to improve healthcare delivery by delivering better information to medical practitioners, allowing them to make better treatment decisions and, hence, better patient outcomes. Cerner is a US-based healthcare company that includes ERP consulting services.



The countries covered in the healthcare ERP consulting services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________