ZRG’s Walking the Talk Expands U.S. Operations, Appoints Amanda Fajak President, North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walking the Talk, a ZRG company and a world leader in enhancing performance results by aligning culture with strategy, today announced the appointment of Amanda Fajak as President of Walking the Talk North America.

Fajak has been a core member of the leadership team at Walking the Talk for 10 years where she has advised C-suite leaders in dozens of organizations from startups to large global businesses. She was integral in growing the European business and developing Walking the Talk’s suite of products. She has over 25 years of experience working with leaders on organizational culture.

She has a master’s degree in Organizational Behavior from the University of London and has been published in the British Journal of Social Psychology on the topic of Diversity and Inclusion. Additionally, she was a contributor to the World Book of Values and has served as an advisor to the UK Government on culture.

“I am excited about the opportunity to combine our expert and practical approach with global expertise and digital solutions to enable many more North American organizations to transform their culture,” says Fajak.

“Having Amanda on this side of the Atlantic helps us deliver better synergies for our clients,” says Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Walking the Talk has been a wonderful addition to our company, and we are all excited to work more closely with Amanda and the team here.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About Walking the Talk

Walking the Talk’s proven methodology creates powerful corporate culture transformations that leave organizations with lasting culture leadership and culture management capability. We align culture to business strategy, identifying the behaviors needed for clients to achieve your business goals. We consult on culture, only culture and nothing but culture.