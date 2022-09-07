New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Weight Management Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318590/?utm_source=GNW

The global weight management market is expected to grow from $283.11 billion in 2021 to $309.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The weight management market is expected to grow to $424.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The weight management market consists of sales of weight management services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that are used in achieving a healthy weight and controlling cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar, as well as preventing weight-related diseases.Weight management refers to a set of practices and behaviors required to keep weight at a healthy level.



It involves a long-term strategy that promotes healthy eating and requires daily physical activity.



The main types of diet covered in the weight management market are functional beverages, functional food, and dietary supplements.Functional beverages are nonalcoholic drinks containing vitamins, minerals, amino acids, probiotics, dietary fibers, and added raw fruits.



The equipment involved fitness and surgical equipment. The various services include health clubs, consultation services, and online weight loss services.



North America was the largest region in the weight management market in 2021. The regions covered in the weight management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid adoption of online weight loss and management programs is expected to propel the growth of the weight management market going forward.Online weight loss and management program refers to a program that emphasizes healthy food, regular aerobic exercise, and cognitive behavioral therapy for long-term weight loss and management.



Online weight loss and management programs help grow the weight management market by suggesting weight loss techniques, dietary changes, exercise programs, and behavior modifications.For example, in 2020 according to a report from the national library of medicine, a US-based biomedical library, a study was done on 840 patients, which showed that patients receiving an online weight management program lost more weight than those who followed the usual care.



It resulted in a small but significant amount of weight loss. Therefore, the adoption of online weight loss and management programs is driving the weight management market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the weight management market.Companies operating in weight management are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Zeonutra, an Indian-based company manufacturing weight management products launched a slim plus product.This product is totally organic with unique organic vegan nutritional supplements that contain slimbiome.



This can be used by vegan consumers and is helpful in the reduction of weight with natural supplements.



In January 2020, Providence St. Joseph Health, a subsidy of Providence Health and Services, a non-profit health care company, acquired HMR weight management services corp. from Merk for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Providence adds a comprehensive weight management tool to its portfolio of health services while the HMR program is now reachable to nearly 1 million patients who receive care in Providence hospitals. Health Management Resources is a US-based company, that offers clinically proven weight loss programs and operates in the weight management market.



The countries covered in the weight management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

