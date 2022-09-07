Immunovant Announces Two New Development Programs for Batoclimab

Plan to initiate a Pivotal Phase 2b trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) in the second half of 2022 1 with initial results from open-label period 1 expected in the first half of 2024



NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced plans to develop batoclimab in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Graves’ Disease.

“We are excited to announce the addition of two new target indications for batoclimab, one of which will be a pivotal program, confirming our confidence in the broad development opportunity for batoclimab,” said Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant. “Evidence suggests that both CIDP and Graves’ Disease are caused by autoantibodies and that targeting FcRn is a compelling therapeutic strategy. We believe both indications present promising opportunities ripe for innovation.”

“CIDP represents a multibillion-dollar market for IVIG and a compelling opportunity for the anti-FcRn class, as current therapies for this complex disease have meaningful safety, tolerability and logistical limitations. We have designed our pivotal Phase 2b study leveraging learnings from historical and ongoing clinical trials in this disease, with a goal to improve probability of success and effect size, while studying multiple doses for optimal differentiation,” added Bill Macias, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Immunovant.

“With regard to Graves’ Disease, current treatments leave a meaningful proportion of patients unable to achieve normal thyroid hormone function and many remain symptomatic even when on current therapies”, said Dr Salzmann. “As a classic autoantibody condition, the straightforward biology of Graves’ Disease, from pathogenic autoantibody to altered hormones, provides solid scientific rationale for the indication, supported by anecdotal data from our Thyroid Eye Disease Phase 2b trial. By further defining the dose-response for batoclimab in Graves’ Disease, we believe our Graves’ Phase 2 trial, if successful, can meaningfully inform and de-risk a future Phase 3 trial and help bring a novel therapy to a large patient population that requires additional treatment.”

With the addition of these development programs, Immunovant is now pursuing batoclimab’s clinical development in five indications, including MG and TED that have previously disclosed data readouts. Immunovant plans to finalize its trial design in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia following interactions with regulators later in 2022.

Investor Webcast

Immunovant will host an investor webcast today at 8 AM ET. The webcast will feature prepared remarks by company management and external key opinion leaders and will highlight the current treatment landscape for CIDP and Graves' Disease, as well as plans to study batoclimab’s potential to address the unmet needs in its target patient populations. A live question-and-answer session with company management will follow the formal presentations.

Featured speakers will include:

George Kahaly, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology / Metabolism at the Johannes Gutenberg University (JGU) Medical Center

Jonathan Katz, MD, Director, Neuromuscular Clinic, California Pacific Medical Center

Todd Levine, MD, Medical Director, Neurology Department, Honor Health Scottsdale, Arizona



To access the webcast, please register here. An archived recording of the webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website for a limited time following its conclusion.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, the Company is boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. The Company’s investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Forward Looking Statement

