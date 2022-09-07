GZ6G Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance With Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers

Major League Baseball Stadium Pens Exclusive Deal with Venue Entertainment Tech Company

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, announced today it has signed an exclusive, strategic partnership with MLB team, the Texas Rangers. The agreement is effective immediately.

Green Zebra will be managing sponsorship opportunities within the venue across IPTV (internet protocol television) and fans’ mobile devices during live games and other events. When a stadium guest logs into the venue’s Wi-Fi network, Green Zebra’s interface launches to provide fans with quick and secure Internet access on their mobile devices including relevant messaging, such as food and merchandise discounts, and urgent updates such as stadium or security information across the venue’s IPTVs.

“The Texas Rangers are always looking to create a more immersive experience for our guests,” said Mike Bullock, Vice President of IT for the Texas Rangers, “this is why our partnership with Green Zebra is so important. In addition to the sponsorship aspect, we want to ensure our guests have a secure connection when connected to Wi-Fi at our stadium. This is accomplished through Green Zebra Networks Wi-Fi technology which ensures users and staff on the network are safe from cyberattacks. This truly is a win-win as our sponsors’ branding along with our own will reach more fans than we could with our current capabilities. Fans benefit too from special discounts and giveaways utilizing push notifications on their phones or through scanning QR codes on digital displays.”

In addition, sponsorship opportunities are provided across Wi-Fi networks operated through Green Zebra’s managed service solutions. This allows for a smart connected ecosystem and monetization prospects for sponsors to promote their brand to a captive audience. Green Zebra will manage the networks within the live event facilities and their respective Wi-Fi networks and redirect web pages enabling sponsor ads to be seen across diverse platforms.

“Partnering with Green Zebra Media opens up various marketing opportunities for our company,” said Jim Cochrane, Senior Vice President of Business Partnerships for the Texas Rangers, “through this partnership, our sponsors will now be able to see their campaigns across our displays and fan devices throughout Globe Life Field. This is an exciting time for us and our partners. We are looking forward to future connective experiences and emerging technology we can utilize in venues from Green Zebra as we begin this venture with them.”

“This alliance is just the beginning to years of hard work,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G. “I started this company in 2014 with the intent of bringing the same level of excitement and ‘wow’ factor to stadiums that amusement parks create. This partnership will allow the Texas Rangers, their stadium, Globe Life Field, and their fans to be among the first to enjoy a truly immersive, connected technology network experience. I believe this first-of-its-kind partnership will inspire other venues to give the fans what they want – seamless connectivity while at the venue combined with an unforgettable, entertainment-like experience through data driven capabilities and insights that our VenuTrax data analytics offers.”

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities through Green Zebra Media, reach out to sponsorships@greenzebra.net.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club

In 2022, the Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team’s home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billion facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, but not limited to, the ability of the partnership with Globe Life Field to inspire other venues to utilize the Company’s services, that VenuTrax should provide a considerable number of monetization opportunities, and that the Company’s technologies re future-proof, are the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

GZ6G Technologies Corp.—

Coleman Smith, CEO

Cole@greenzebra.net

Investor Relations—

ir@greenzebra.net



