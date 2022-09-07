New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diabetic Footwear Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318571/?utm_source=GNW

, Hanger Inc., and Hush Puppies Retail Inc.



The global diabetic footwear market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2021 to $7.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The diabetic footwear market is expected to grow to $9.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The diabetic footwear market consists of the sales of diabetic footwear by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to relieve pressure and calluses on the bottom of the foot.Diabetic footwear refers to therapeutic footwear that is broader and deeper than conventional shoes and made of special protective inserts and soft materials.



It includes a larger toe box to avoid squeezing the toes and reduce the possibility of bottom blisters (ulcers) produced by disunion and pressure.



The main types of diabetic footwear are shoes, sandals, and slippers.The diabetic shoes are made of special protective inserts and soft materials and are used for increasing blood circulation and nerve sensation, having a wide toe box, and massaging to reduce pressure.



The various distribution channels include online platforms, specialty stores, footwear stores, and others and are used by various end-users, including men, women.



North America was the largest region in the diabetic footwear market in 2021. The regions covered in the diabetic footwear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The diabetic foot wear market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diabetic foot wear market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a diabetic foot wear market share, detailed diabetic foot wear market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diabetic foot wear industry. This diabetic foot wear market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



The increasing number of diabetic patients will propel the growth of the diabetic footwear market going forward.Diabetes is a chronic health condition that results in high blood glucose levels.



Diabetic footwear can help prevent serious foot health complications that can arise as a result of diabetes and also provide the necessary benefits such as increased blood circulation, a wide toe box, and massaging to reduce pressure in the areas of the foot that are most susceptible to pain.For instance, in 2021, according to the report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of 230 national diabetes associations, there were 463 million and 537 million people suffering from diabetes around the world in 2019 and 2021, respectively.



Also, by 2030, the overall number of diabetics is expected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 783 million. Therefore, the increasing number of diabetic patients is driving the growth of the diabetic footwear market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the diabetic footwear market.Major companies operating in the diabetic footwear market are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Von Wellx, a Germany-based company that specializes in footwear that provides health benefits, launched diabetic footwear based on reflex zones technology.The footwear functions by massaging the pressure points in the foot, similar to walking barefoot on grass, stimulating blood circulation and oxygen, thereby energizing the body and resulting in minimal exhaustion throughout the day, even when standing and walking for 12 hours or more.



It also gives the benefit of walking 8000 steps with only 3000 steps because the spring and massaging function work the user’s foot muscles 2.5 times per step.



In November 2021, Aiglon Capital and Merit Capital, a US-based private infrastructure firm, acquired Propét for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is anticipated to improve the position, provide Aiglon and Merit with a solid base, and open up new opportunities for brand expansion.



Propet is a US-based company that manufactures comfort footwear and diabetic footwear.



The countries covered in the diabetic footwear market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

