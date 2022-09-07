New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318565/?utm_source=GNW

, OpenEMR, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Eclipsys, and Koninklijke Philips NV.



The global hospital information systems market is expected to grow from $99.16 billion in 2021 to $108.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The hospital information systems market is expected to grow to $151.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The hospital information systems market consists of sales of hospital information systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to store and manage healthcare data.Hospital information systems refer to systems that collect, store, manage and transmit patients’ medical records.



This system brings together all the information and processes of a hospital, in a single platform.



The main types of hospital information systems include clinical information systems, administrative information systems, electronic medical records, laboratory information systems, radiology information systems, pharmacy information systems, and others.The clinical information system refers to a computer-based system that is meant to gather, store, and alter clinical data on patients.



These systems may be used at single locations or across entire healthcare systems.The various components include hardware, software, and services.



These are deployed through web-based, on-premises, and cloud-based and are used in hospitals, insurance companies, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the hospital information systems market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hospital information systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The hospital information systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hospital information systems market statistics, including hospital information systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hospital information systems market share, detailed hospital information systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hospital information systems industry. This hospital information systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the hospital information systems market going forward.Digital healthcare infrastructure refers to digital technologies in the healthcare market aimed at providing better quality medical services such as real-time tracking of medical data using wearable medical devices.



Using digital healthcare infrastructure in hospitals helps to improve patient monitoring in the hospitals.For instance, in September 2021, the government of India launched Ayushman Bharat, a central government digital mission program that aims to enhance and create a platform for the digital health ecosystem.



This initiative helps to connect digital health solutions for hospitals across the country and bring a revolutionary change in the health facilities and infrastructure. Therefore, the growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the hospital information systems market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the hospital information systems market.Major companies operating in the hospital information systems sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2020, Google cloud, a US-based company that provides cloud computing services for various sectors, launched Cloud Healthcare API.This is a cloud-based technology that helps in the exchange of medical data between health care applications that are built on Google Cloud.



By using this cloud-based healthcare API users can store all the medical records in one place and can easily access the medical data.



In August 2019, Philips Healthcare, a Netherlands-based company that provides laboratory information systems acquired Carestream Health Inc for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Carestream HCIS’s cloud-enabled enterprise imaging platform expands Philips’ current enterprise diagnostic informatics solutions including productivity enhancement, imaging data management, and advanced visualization and analysis.



Carestream Health Inc is a US-based company operating in hospital information systems.



The countries covered in the hospital information systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

