Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022

The global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to grow from $1.50 billion in 2021 to $1.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to grow to $2.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market consists of the sales of bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system products and related services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for tracking the activities of babies.These systems use various sensors to track the activities of the patients and the babies and notify the caregivers or parents if there is any deviation in their normal behavior to make sure to check on them in case of an emergency.



A sensor is designed to be placed under the mattress of a bed, near the bed frame, and is completely sealed against contamination, eliminating the need to discard the sensor after a patient is discharged. Ribbon switches are placed between stiff Plexiglas plates in the assembly of the sensor.



The main types of bed monitoring system & baby monitoring systems include bedsore monitoring solutions, baby monitoring solutions, elderly monitoring solutions, and sleep monitoring solutions.The bedsore monitoring solutions are used to monitor the areas suffering pressure sores or bed sores.



When the skin and soft tissue are pressed against a harder surface for an extended period of time, such as a bed or chair, a pressure ulcer can form. The different end-users include homecare settings, hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.



North America was the largest region in the bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing investment in healthcare infrastructural development is expected to propel the growth of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market going forward.Governments across the globe are launching several hospital infrastructure investment initiatives to boost healthcare development in impoverished areas, which would create the demand for bed monitoring systems and baby monitoring systems.



For instance, according to the Commonwealth Fund Commission of the United States, the US government introduced the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) which would invest more than $2 billion in basic public health infrastructure and increase the ability of the healthcare system to respond to infectious and chronic diseases and environmental threats.The BBBA is expected to include $100 million in 2022, $150 million in 2023, and $500 million in 2024–2026 for public health efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Therefore, the growing investment in healthcare infrastructural development is driving the growth of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.Major companies operating in the bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position.



For instance, in April 2019, EarlySense, an Israel-based medical device company launched Real Sleep, a healthy sleep service, with its unique sleep sensor technology and sleep analysis engine.The sensor is embedded in the France Bed LOOPER RP-5000SE mattress that connects the Real Sleep app to the EarlySense sensor and sleeps analysis platform, allowing users to quantify their sleep quality by tracking their sleep score, sleep times, sleep depth, and other factors.



The analysis is then used by Neurospace’s sleep experts to advise customers on how to enhance their sleep.



In February 2021, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, a US-based medical technology provider acquired contact-free continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense for $30 million.Through this acquisition, Hillrom’s commitment to establishing a differentiated suite of connected solutions to improve patient outcomes is underscored which is not expected to have a meaningful impact on the company’s financial guidance.



EarlySense is an Israel-based medical device company operating in baby monitoring systems.



The countries covered in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

