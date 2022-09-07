New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compound Feed Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318607/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, J. D. Heiskell & Company, Inc, Kent Nutrition Group, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc, De Heus Vietnam LLC, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.



The global compound feed market is expected to grow from $422.05 billion in 2021 to $444.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The compound feed market is expected to grow to $549.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The compound feed market consists of sales of compound feed products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for oral animal feeding and animal nutrition.Compound feed refers to a complete or complementary feed made up of at least two feed components and feed additives.



It is a mixture of basic materials and supplements fed to livestock, derived from plants, animals, organic or inorganic substances, or industrial processing.



The main components of compound feed are cereals, cakes, meals, byproducts, and supplements.Cereal grains are fed to animals as a source of energy because of their high starch content.



Compound feed is available in solid and liquid forms.The sources of compound feed include plant and animal-based.



The various types of animals include cattle, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and other animals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the compound feed market in 2021.South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the compound feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the demand for meat and aquaculture products is expected to propel the growth of the compound feed market going forward. A meat product is designed for human consumption and contains flesh from animals such as cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, pigs, and fowl; whereas aquaculture is the commercial, recreational, and scientific multiplication and management of aquatic plants, animals, and other species.The compound feed contains all the essential nutrients to keep farmed fish healthy and thereby increases the demand for meat and aquaculture products. For instance, in July 2021, according to a report released by OECD iLibrary, a France-based online library of statistics, worldwide animal protein consumption is expected to rise by 14% by 2030, compared to 2018-2020. Therefore, an increase in the demand for meat and aquaculture products is driving the growth of the compound feed market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the compound feed market.Major companies operating in the compound feed market are looking for new products with unique features to strengthen their position in the compound feed market.



For instance, in October 2021, Cargill, a US-based food corporation operating in the compound feed market, launched poultry feed by adding essential oils to its Nutrena, Naturewise for healthy flocks, and maximised egg production. Natural essential oils contribute to the promotion of egg size, weight, and production; enhanced palatability; and a fresh aroma.



In December 2019, Nutreco N.V, a Dutch producer of animal nutrition, acquired the Cargill feed business for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Nutreco expanded production and strengthened its base on the Iberian Peninsula. Cargill is a US-based food corporation, operating in the compound feed market.



The countries covered in the compound feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

