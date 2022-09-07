Fertility Services Global Market 2022: Increasing Prevalence of the PCOS Condition Bolstering Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Procedure, Service, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fertility services market is expected to grow from $24,466.2 million in 2015 to $37,773.7 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to reach $78,201.7 million in 2025. The global fertility services market is expected to reach $161,846.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7%.
Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing prevalence of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) condition, premature ovarian failure, increasing rate of male infertility and insurance coverages to IVF procedures. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost, low rates of IVF success, congenital abnormality occurrence and risks and side effects associated with IVF.
Going forward, rising infertility rate, technological developments regarding fertility treatment, growing adoption of IVF services to aid in pregnancy, increasing government funding supporting emergence of novel IVF solutions, rising number of same sex couples, increase in number of fertility clinics, rise in disposable income and late parenthood will drive growth.
Factors that could hinder the growth of the fertility services market in the future include inadequate reimbursement policies, stringent government inspection, ethical concerns related to IVF, expensive treatment and coronavirus pandemic.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global fertility services market, accounting for 30.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America and Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fertility services market will be Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.3% and 16.6% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.8% and 15.3% respectively, during 2020-2025.
The fertility services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.26% of the total market in 2020.
Market Trends
- Providing Mitochondrial Replacement Therapies to Potentially Overcome Genetic Disorders
- Providing INVOcell Therapies to Reduce Costs and Also Improve the Success Rates
- Adopting New Technologies Like Fertility Freezing and Provide and Better Solutions to People Seeking for Fertility Treatments
- Offering PGT-A Screening or Testing Program to Potentially Increase the Chances of Pregnancy
- Adopting New Technologies Like Dna Fragmentation Index and Provide and Better Solutions to People Seeking for Fertility Treatments
- Using Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Costs and Time
- Implement Blockchain Based Apps to Curate Data to Their Users and Adopting Advanced Technologies Such as Time-Lapse Microscopy for Safe
- Adopting IoT Enabled Solutions in Fertility to Carry Out Operations and Connecting to More Than One Location,
- And Taking Technology to the Patient, Adopting Advanced Technologies Such as Time-Lapse Microscopy for Safe, Uninterrupted and Constant Embryo Observation,
- Collaborating With Other Firms to Develop Advanced Products and Also to Establish Category Leadership in the Fertility Services Industry
- Acquiring or Merging With Other Companies to Improve Product Offerings and Expanding Operations
Markets Covered:
- By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART); In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF); Artificial Insemination
- By Service: Fresh Non-Donor; Frozen Non-Donor; Egg And Embryo Banking; Fresh Donor; Frozen Donor
- By Application: Male; Female
