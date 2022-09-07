New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supersonic Jet Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318606/?utm_source=GNW





The global supersonic jet market is expected to grow from $22.30 billion in 2021 to $23.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The supersonic jet market is expected to grow to $29.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The supersonic jet market consists of sales of supersonic jets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for transporting passengers or military applications.Supersonic jets refer to supersonic aircraft powered by jet engines and travelling at speeds higher than the speed of sound.



Supersonic jets typically travel at speeds greater than 750 mph but less than 1500 mph.



The main types of supersonic jets are light jets, mid-size jets, and large jets.Light jets are small supersonic jets that can accommodate four to eight people.



The different speed ranges include 1 mach – 2 mach and 2 mach – 3 mach.The system analysis includes the airframe, engine, avionics, landing gear system, and weapon system.



The different platforms include commercial aircraft and military aircraft.



North America was the largest region in the supersonic jet market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the supersonic jet market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the supersonic jet market going forward.The growing middle class and the emergence of low-cost carriers that offer competitive fares to popular destinations are stimulating growth in air passenger traffic.



As a result, rising air passenger traffic drives up demand for supersonic aircraft.For instance, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association of the world’s airlines, overall air traveller numbers are to reach 4.0 billion in 2024, exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels by 103% of the 2019 total. Therefore, the rise in air passenger traffic is driving the supersonic jet market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the supersonic jet market.Companies in the supersonic jet market are focusing on developing efficient and quiet supersonic technologies that are compliant with all regulatory standards.



For instance, in 2019, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, a US-based aerospace company, launched its X-59 quiet supersonic technology (QueSST) airplane, which is designed to transform the sonic boom associated with faster flight. The aeroplane cruises at Mach 1.42 (1,510 km/h; 937 mph), creating a low 75 perceived level decibel (PLdB) thump to evaluate supersonic transport acceptability.



In February 2019, Boeing, a US-based aerospace company and manufacturer of commercial jetliners, partnered with Aerion.Through this partnership, Boeing made a significant investment in Aerion to accelerate technology development and aircraft design and unlock supersonic air travel for new markets.



Aerion Corporation is a US-based aircraft manufacturer operating in the supersonic jet market.



The countries covered in the supersonic jet market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

