New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318598/?utm_source=GNW

, NextGen Healthcare, HST Pathways, CUREMD, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., eClinical Works, Optum, Quatris Health, and AmSurg



The global ambulatory surgical centre IT services market is expected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2021 to $6.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The ambulatory surgical centre IT services market is expected to grow to $13.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9%.



The ambulatory surgical centers IT services market consists of the sales of IT services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for billing, accessing patient healthcare and medical records, and other communication in ambulatory surgical centers. Ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) are outpatient surgery centres that specialise in same-day surgical operations, such as diagnostic and preventive procedures.



The main types of ambulatory surgical centre IT services are EHR, clinical documentation, practise management, revenue cycle management, supply chain management, patient engagement, and other service types.An EHR includes a collection of electronic health information for and about people.



The different ambulatory surgical centers’ IT solutions include software and services. The ambulatory surgical centers’ IT services delivery modes are on-premise and cloud.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The ambulatory surgical centres IT services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ambulatory surgical centres IT services market statistics, including ambulatory surgical centres IT services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ambulatory surgical centres IT services market share, detailed ambulatory surgical centres IT services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ambulatory surgical centres IT services industry. This ambulatory surgical center IT services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing burden of chronic diseases in developing as well as developed economies is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to a condition that will last 1 year or more and requires ongoing medical attention.



Ambulatory surgical centers’ IT services help provide IT services for surgical procedures, including surgeries for chronic disease patients.For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57%.



Therefore, the increasing burden of chronic diseases in developing as well as developed economies is driving the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market.



Advancements in healthcare IT are a key trend gaining popularity in the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market.Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security sectors are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2019, Sony Healthcare Solutions, a US-based medical equipment company that includes ambulatory surgical centre services, launched its NUCLeUSTM video-over-IP solution for ambulatory surgical centers.The NUCLeUS solution provides the real-time status of every operating room (OR) in one place.



It also allows surgical and clinical teams to optimise scheduling, cleaning protocols, and turn-around time to better prepare for the next procedure and deliver crucial patient data and video throughout the facility.



In December 2021, Tenet Healthcare, a US-based healthcare company, acquired SurgCenter Development’s ambulatory surgical centre business for an amount of $1.2 billion. This acquisition of the SurgeCenter portfolio includes a controlling interest in 92 ambulatory surgery centers.SurgeCenter is a US-based healthcare provider that includes ambulatory surgical centers.



The countries covered in the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________