Bidtellect Offers CTV/OTT Advertising Solutions for Improved Bidding, Targeting and Optimization

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the United States, there are more video-on-demand subscriptions than people, with 340 million subscribers for over-the-top (OTT) services. Bidtellect, a leading demand-side platform and advertising technology company, announces the launch of a new CTV/OTT solution that connects brands with audiences where they are already consuming content and expands brands' reach beyond linear TV.

Users will be able to leverage Bidtellect's unique and unmatched performance bidding and optimization technology to seamlessly incorporate CTV/OTT into their media buying strategy.

Benefits of Bidtellect's solution include:

Leveraging the company's cost-efficient bidding capabilities, especially Automatic Algorithmic Rate Determination (AARDvark), which is now available in CTV/OTT.

Streamlining the planning, trading and execution with Bidtellect's world-class support.

Powered by Context — leveraging Bidtellect's industry-leading context-driven technology and metadata coverage across the entire supply ecosystem.

Access to the largest CTV/OTT enabled SSPs and premium publishers.

Clients will be able to activate CTV/OTT directly through Bidtellect's DSP through all service models, with the ability to optimize and target premium content categories across multiple goals and bid types, plus utilize Bidtellect's capabilities like budget fluidity, pacing, bid shading, creative flighting and more for maximum campaign ROI. CTV/OTT with Bidtellect will give brands and advertisers the chance to gain new audiences and re-engage with existing audiences in a new, strategic, complementary way.

Today, CTV/OTT advertising is an all but required component of a successful media strategy. With ⅔ of the US population projected to watch CTV content this year, eMarketer projects a 33.1% increase in CTV ad revenues for 2022, to $18.89 billion. Studies have proven most purchasing decisions are made at the household level, meaning the key to creating long-term customer connections is to deliver meaningful messaging to the members of the household. With Smart TV sales at record highs and linear TV audiences diminishing, CTV/OTT is the most engaging and cost-effective way to reach them.

"The way people access entertainment continues to evolve," said Lon Otremba, CEO of Bidtellect. "In a sea of streaming choices, consumers want a knowledgeable voice to be a directional guide. Consumers are receptive - and expecting of - targeting and recommendations."

One of the primary differences between OTT and CTV advertising is that OTT ads are typically served in the form of video ads within accessed video content. In contrast, CTV ads are usually served alongside apps that are installed on CTV devices or the device's homepage itself. As a newer medium, advanced TV presents an evolving variety of monetization opportunities for advertisers willing to keep up.

"Our proprietary optimization algorithms are the smartest, most sophisticated in the industry and determine what creatives are driving results with audiences," Otremba said. "Bidtellect utilizes a holistic approach to performance targeting that includes both contextual and audience models. Our range of proprietary contextual, targeting and optimization technology drives KPIs for more efficient delivery of ads."

To learn more about Bidtellect and its offerings, visit www.bidtellect.com.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and native programmatic. We pride ourselves in premium supply quality and optimizing down to the placement level, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for our brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test thanks to industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior context capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology: delivering ads that work. To learn more, visit www.bidtellect.com.

