Alector to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, New York)
- Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET, on-demand corporate presentation
- Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
- Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. ET, fireside chat
Webcasts will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.
About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.
