Trevena to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the Company will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually September 12- 14, 2022, in New York.



Presentation Details

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 4:30pm ET

Webcast Link

A link to the webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar

A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website and available for approximately 30 days following the event. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with Trevena during the conference.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes three differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

PR & Media Contact:

Sasha Bennett

Associate Vice President

Clyde Group

Sasha.Bennett@clydegroup.com

(239) 248-3409

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder

SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

(610) 354-8840