Harri to Spotlight Frontline Employee Experience Platform Enhancements at Next Week’s HR Tech Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Harri, the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 20,000 restaurant and hotel locations and 4 million hospitality employees globally WHAT: Will introduce new Performance Management functionality as part of its exhibit at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The exposition will take place from Tuesday, September 13, to Thursday, September 15, 2022. WHERE: Mandalay Bay 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard S Las Vegas, Nev.

Visit Harri in Booth No. 6214.

DETAILS:

In today’s unpredictable job market, service industry employers need new solutions to solve the challenges of recruiting and retaining talent. Built to support these organizations, Frontline Employee Experience leader Harri will highlight its suite of technologies at the upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition for the first time. With integrated solutions for talent attraction, onboarding, scheduling, time & attendance and more, Harri helps interconnect the employee experience to power the guest experience.

During HR Tech, Harri will also debut new Performance Management functionality. Helping to create a structured, accurate and timeline-driven review process, the Performance Management hub within the Harri platform provides a library of templated review questions, position and wage adjustment recommendations based on performance ratings and the ability to initiate a review cycle automatically.

Conference attendees are invited to get a look at Harri and meet with company representatives at Booth No. 6214. For event information, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com.

About Harri