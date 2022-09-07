Genenta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical stage immune-oncology company developing a cell-based platform harnessing the power of hematopoietic stem cells to provide durable and safe treatments for solid tumors, will present at several upcoming investor conferences in September and October.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14, New York and virtual

Presenters: CEO Pierluigi Paracchi, CMO Carlo Russo

Time: September 13, 9:00-9.30 AM ET

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference, September 15, New York

Title: You Can't Get Anywhere without the CAR-t Keys or GMP Van: Why Manufacturing is Essential (panel presentation)

Presenters: Pierluigi Paracchi, Carlo Russo, CFO Richard Slansky

Time: September 15, 10:40-11:50 AM ET

Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 3-4, New York

Presenters: Pierluigi Paracchi, Carlo Russo

Time: October 3, 4:30-4:55 PM ET

A copy of the investor presentation we will be presenting at the conferences will be available online on the investor relations page of our website at https://ir.genenta.com/.

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical stage immune-oncology company developing a cell-based platform harnessing the power of hematopoietic stem cells to provide durable and safe treatments for solid tumors. Our platform is not tumor type nor target antigen restricted and provides sustained targeted expression of therapeutic payload(s) inside the tumor micro-environment. Genenta’s lead product candidate, Temferon, precisely targets the delivery of interferon-alpha to the tumor micro-environment, minimizing systemic toxicity while breaking tumor-induced immune tolerance. Our treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of the phase 1/2a clinical trial or any studies relating to the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM). Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.