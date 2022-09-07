PHOENIX Magazine Names Hutzler Law, PLLC as Top Lawyers in the Valley

PHOENIX, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutzler Law is proud to announce that PHOENIX Magazine has named attorney Jason Hutzler as its Top Lawyer honoree in the personal injury law category.

The magazine lists top professionals in the Valley, including Top Dentists, Top Doctors, and Top Real Estate Agents.

This is the inaugural year for the Top Lawyers publication, and Hutzler Law is honored that PHOENIX Magazine has chosen Jason Hutzler for this list of recognized and respected professionals.

Hutzler earned his Juris doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law and has practiced law since 2011. He founded Hutzler Law to help injury victims and families dealing with wrongful death face insurance companies.

While working as an insurance adjuster and an insurance defense attorney, Hutzler gained insights into the insurance industry that help him represent injury and wrongful death plaintiffs. After switching to the plaintiffs' side, he has obtained tens of millions of dollars for his clients.

Hutzler works to provide families with the assistance they need following an unexpected injury or death. He thoroughly evaluates every claim, anticipating the possible defenses insurance companies or prosecutors might raise in each case. The firm prides itself on providing fair and honest assessments of each matter so clients know what to expect. They know the inner workings of insurance companies, making them reliable and trusted legal representatives for injured claimants.

Hutzler Law, PLLC is a Phoenix personal injury law firm that focuses on representing the injured. They handle personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, slip and fall accidents, premises liability claims, and DUI accidents. The firm also represents survivors pursuing wrongful death claims. Interested parties can receive their free consultation with one of the firm's attorneys by calling their office or filling out their online contact form.

Contact:

Jason Hutzler, Esq.

Hutzler Law, PLLC

4323 N 12th St., Suite 101

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Phone: (602) 730-4530

Related Images











Image 1: Jason Hutzler, Esq.





PHOENIX Magazine has named attorney Jason Hutzler as its Top Lawyer honoree in the personal injury law category.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment