With Year-End Approaching, HR Professionals Seek to Leverage the Power of HRCI Certifications

As the clock ticks down on 2022, HR professionals are thinking about how to invest in themselves, shared HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. According to one study, most employees only spend 1 percent of their time devoted to professional development, which equates to about five minutes per day throughout the workweek. Given the ongoing call to close gaps through reskilling and upskilling, there is an obvious need to focus additional attention on one's own learning.



It is not surprising that a recent survey conducted by HRCI found that 51 percent of HR professionals see certification and recertification as their strongest course of action between now and the end of the year. That response far outweighed the 30 percent who selected events and networking, 13 percent interested in mentorship and only 6 percent who had other plans for their development.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI, said, “Even for those who have not attended school in years, this season presents a reason to pause and reflect on what we have accomplished throughout the calendar year – and what we have not. In today’s world, it is easy to get caught up in what is happening at work and forget to carve out the time to focus on professional development.”

She continued, “This is especially true of HR professionals, who dedicate their work to supporting the careers of others and do not always do the same for themselves. With only a few months left in 2022, now is the perfect time to think about how much time we spend on our goals and get started on a plan.”

Through its world-class credentialing and learning, HRCI has helped more than 500,000 HR professionals in over 125 countries confirm their commitment to the profession through certification programs, training and development. Recognizing the overwhelming desire of HR professionals to pursue their professional development goals between now and the end of 2022.

