Rezolute Announces Presentation at the 60th Annual ESPE Meeting

Data from Phase 2b RIZE Study in congenital hyperinsulinism will be presented in oral presentation



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies with the potential to shift the treatment paradigms of devastating metabolic diseases, today announced it will present additional data from its Phase 2b RIZE Study of RZ358 in congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) in an oral presentation at the 60th European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) meeting being held September 15-17, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Presentation Title: Results from a Global, Multi-Center, Phase 2b Study (RIZE) in Congenital Hyperinsulinism: Characterization of a High Unmet Treatment Need and Glycemic Response to RZ358

Presenter: Hüseyin Demirbilek, MD

Session Date and Time: Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 8:55 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. ET

Session Title: Free Communications 3: Early Life and Multisystem Endocrinology

Abstract Code: FC3.2

On-Demand Presentation: Available on event platform within 48 hours of live presentation

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to disrupt current treatment paradigms by developing transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to both significantly improve outcomes and reduce the treatment burden for patients, the treating physician, and the healthcare system. Patient, clinician, and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process, enabling Rezolute to boldly address a range of severe conditions. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create profound, positive, and lasting impact on patients’ lives. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in late-stage development for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Rezolute is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Investor Contact:

Kimberly Minarovich/Carrie McKim

Argot Partners

rezolute@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

Media Contact:

Ingrid Mezo

Canale Communications, Inc.

ingrid.mezo@canalecomm.com

301-473-2881