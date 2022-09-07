HiringSolved to Highlight Talent Intelligence for Staffing and Recruiting at Next Week’s HR Tech Conference

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions WHAT: Will showcase its Talent Intelligence platform for Staffing and Recruitment at the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The exposition will take place from Tuesday, September 13 – Thursday, September 15, 2022. WHERE: Mandalay Bay

3950 Las Vegas Boulevard S

Las Vegas, Nev. Visit HiringSolved in Booth No. 6629.

DETAILS:

From the Great Resignation to quiet quitting and everything in between, today’s staffing and recruitment teams need actionable, up-to-date information to match the right candidates to the right roles. During next week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition, HiringSolved will spotlight its AI search-and-match platform designed to empower staffing and recruiting outcomes.

Built with nearly a decade of experience in data normalization and artificial intelligence, HiringSolved works to read and parse resumes to extract pertinent information and match candidates to roles and search terms in seconds. HiringSolved will also be available to discuss additional staffing-focused features and updates as well as current trends and strategies.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet HiringSolved representatives in Booth No. 6629 to learn more. For event information, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com.

About HiringSolved