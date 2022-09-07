Guardian Capital LP Launches a new ETF to help Canadian Investors Extend The Longevity Of Their Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (Guardian Capital) is excited to announce the launch of the ETF Units of the GuardPath™ Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund (the Guardian ETF), which is expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens this morning.



This Guardian ETF is designed to optimize the utility of invested capital during retirement. It seeks to deliver attractive and steady cash flow over a 20-year period through sophisticated risk management techniques aimed at extending portfolio longevity.

For more details, visit: guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions/etfs/.

About this Guardian ETF

GuardPath™ Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund (TSX: GPMD) seeks to make consistent, high monthly distributions over a twenty (20) year period, by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of assets selected to achieve income generation and preservation of capital while minimizing overall volatility of returns. Specific investment strategies that are contemplated include investing in equities, inflation-resilient securities, fixed income securities, money market securities as well as implementing derivative strategies designed to achieve higher levels of tax efficient distributable cashflow and reduce losses from market declines, recognizing that this Guardian ETF may not fully benefit from strong equity market growth. This Guardian ETF will dynamically shift the strategic asset allocation and the structure of the derivatives hedging strategy consistent with its investment objective.

This Guardian ETF has closed its initial offering of ETF units (Units). All Units of the Guardian ETF are denominated in Canadian dollars.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 1-866-383-6546 or visit www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Investment Management and Wealth Management. As of June 30, 2022, Guardian had C$46.9 billion of assets under management and C$27.6 billion of assets under administration, while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$651 million. Through its subsidiaries, Guardian provides extensive investment management solutions to institutional and private wealth clients, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

Unlike traditional exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), this Guardian ETF is a unique investment fund structure and investors should carefully consider whether his or her financial condition and investment objectives are aligned with this retirement-focused investment. This Guardian ETF may be suitable for an investor primarily concerned about having sufficient income in retirement, especially in the later years of their life. It may not be suitable for an investor whose primary objective is to leave capital behind for their estate. This Guardian ETF is not an insurance company, nor an insurance or annuity contract and unitholders will not have the protections of insurance laws. Distributions provided by this Guardian ETF are not guaranteed or backed by an insurance company or any third party. The long-term total return and the sustainability of the rate of distributions of this Guardian ETF may be impacted by volatility and sequence of returns risk. This is not a complete list of the risks associated with an investment in this Guardian ETF. Please refer to the prospectus for details.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase this Guardian ETF and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in this Guardian ETF. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the Guardian ETF is contained in its prospectus. This Guardian ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of a Guardian ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Guardian ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. This Guardian ETF is sponsored by Guardian Capital LP and is only qualified for sale in certain provinces or territories of Canada.