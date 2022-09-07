Societal CDMO Awarded Two New CDMO Service Contracts Focused on Supporting Ongoing Clinical Development Programs for Novel Therapeutic Candidates

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal CDMO”; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that it has signed CDMO service agreements with two new customers. The new contracts are focused on a range of analytic method, formulation and manufacturing activities designed to support the companies’ respective clinical development programs, including planned clinical trials.



Under terms of the first new contract, Societal CDMO will conduct analytic method activities to support the development of novel multiparticulate-filled immediate and extended release capsule formulations of an investigational compound the customer is developing for the treatment of a range of neurodegenerative diseases. Following completion of the initial analytical method and formulation activities, Societal will execute cGMP manufacturing of clinical trial material, as well as packaging and labeling, to support planned Phase 1 studies involving the immediate and extended release formulations.

As part of the second new agreement, Societal CDMO will conduct analytic method validation and verification, and formulation development for a topical gel drug candidate the customer is developing to combat hair loss. Following completion of the initial analytical method and formulation activities, Societal will execute cGMP manufacturing of clinical trial material, both active and placebo, as well as packaging and labeling, to support planned Phase 1/2a studies involving the investigational drug candidate.

“We are continuing to see a high level of demand for our CDMO services and our business development team is generating significant momentum converting these opportunities into signed contacts with new customers. In just the past several weeks we have announced agreements with five new customers and we are presently engaged with a number of other prospective clients on a range of active proposals,” said David Enloe, chief executive officer of Societal CDMO. “We believe that customers are responding well to our high-quality service offerings in combination with the customized, high-touch manner that we engage with all of our clients. We look forward to supporting our two new customers and their exciting clinical-stage programs with the goal of assisting them in delivering important products to patients in need.”

