BeyondTrust Named One of the Best Workplaces in Technology™ in 2022 by Fortune Magazine

BeyondTrust selected for highly competitive list of best companies to work for in the U.S. based on how fairly employees are treated across race, gender, age, disability status, etc.



BeyondTrust achieves recognition based on 97% employee endorsement, following survey that shows 40% more employee satisfaction than average U.S. companies

ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced they’ve been selected by Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™. Earning a spot means that BeyondTrust is one of the 100 best companies to work for in the United States.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses of over 151,000 current employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the tech industry. In that survey, 97% of BeyondTrust’s employees said BeyondTrust is a great place to work. This number is 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Fortune Magazine as a Best Workplace in Technology,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “Since this recognition is based solely on the feedback of our employees, it’s a powerful testament to our exceptional employee experience. Our culture, guided by our core values, is a direct result of the effort and engagement of our employees at all levels of the organization who bring these values to life every day.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology.”

In 2021, BeyondTrust also ranked as a Fortune Best Workplace in Technology™, and as a Fortune Best Medium Workplace™.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 151,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

