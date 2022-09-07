Downing FOUR VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
Change of Name
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 September 2022
The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing FOUR VCT plc to:
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) codes for the Company’s Shares have been changed as follows:
|Share class
|Old TIDM
|New TIDM
|Ventures Shares
|D4G
|TV2V
|Healthcare Shares
|D4H
|TV2H
|AIM Shares
|D4A
|TV2A
|DSO D Shares
|DO1D
|No change
|DP67 Ordinary Shares
|D467
|No change
The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of all the Company’s share classes remain unchanged.