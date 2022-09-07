Downing FOUR VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

Change of Name

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

7 September 2022



The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing FOUR VCT plc to:

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) codes for the Company’s Shares have been changed as follows:

Share class Old TIDM New TIDM Ventures Shares D4G TV2V Healthcare Shares D4H TV2H AIM Shares D4A TV2A DSO D Shares DO1D No change DP67 Ordinary Shares D467 No change

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of all the Company’s share classes remain unchanged.