Change of Name

| Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc Downing FOUR VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing FOUR VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
Change of Name
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 September 2022

The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing FOUR VCT plc to:

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) codes for the Company’s Shares have been changed as follows:

Share classOld TIDMNew TIDM
Ventures SharesD4GTV2V
Healthcare SharesD4HTV2H
AIM SharesD4ATV2A
DSO D SharesDO1DNo change
DP67 Ordinary SharesD467No change

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of all the Company’s share classes remain unchanged.