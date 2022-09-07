Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Worth $18.5 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global personal care ingredients market was estimated at $10.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $18.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $18.5 Billion CAGR 6.0% No. of Pages in Report 329 Segments Covered Source, Application, Ingredient Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in disposable income and increasing purchasing power among people Changes in standard of living Opportunities Innovations in skin care products Surge in health awareness Restraints Side effects associated with chemical-based personal care products



Demand for color cosmetics, hair styling, and sun care products experienced a steep decline during the pandemic. With several restrictions on board, people were more focused toward working from home and avoiding recreational activities, leading to lesser demand for beauty products. These factors impacted the global personal care ingredients market negatively.

However, on the other hand, there was a steep incline in demand for personal care & cosmetic products such as sanitizers, soap, disinfectants, and other home cleaning chemicals, which boosted the personal care ingredients market, thus providing the sector a mixed impact.

The global personal care ingredients market is analyzed across source, application, ingredient type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By source, the synthetic segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global personal care ingredients market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The natural segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the skin care segment held more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The toiletries segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in industrial haircare, makeup, fragrances, and oral care.

Based on ingredient type, the UV absorbers segment held more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The rheology control agents segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied in the report include emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, hair fixative polymers, and conditioning polymers.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly one-third of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global personal care ingredients market report include Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (The Lubrizol Corporation), DOW, Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., KCC Corporation (Momentive Performance Materials), Solvay S.A, and Evonik Industries AG. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

