Global Dialysis Market Report 2022: Continuous Development of the New Products and Increased Healthcare Spending Bolstering Growth

Market Definition:

The Dialysis Market was valued at USD 105.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 145.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022-2030.

The number of end stage renal disease patients is increasing across many countries of the world with growth rate of more than 2% per annum.

As the geriatric population is increasing with high rate. Presence of co-morbidities in these population in the form of cardiac diseases, diabetes, kidney cancer, and others poses high risk of kidney damage leading to need for dialysis.



Market Dynamics and Trends

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, high demand for the advanced dialysis solutions, and increasing new product launches in home dialysis category are driving the global dialysis market growth.

In addition, the continuous development of the new products and increasing spending on healthcare are some of the other prominent reasons that contribute to the market growth.

However, the market might experience slow growth in few regions due to factors such as lack of proper infrastructure development, limited spending capacity, and poor disease awareness among the patients. Moreover, preference for the peritoneal dialysis and increasing adoption of home-based dialysis products are important trend of the global dialysis market that are expected to usher numerous opportunities in the near future.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Dialysis Market- By Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Dialysis Market- By Product and Services

Product

Equipment

Consumables

Drugs

Services

Dialysis Market- By End User

In Center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

Dialysis Market- By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Remaining countries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Who Should Read this Report

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Dialysis Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1. Impact on Market Size



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Dialysis Providers, 2020



6. Global Dialysis Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hemodialysis

6.3. Peritoneal Dialysis



7. Global Dialysis Market, by Products and Services

7.1. Overview

7.2. Equipment

7.3. Consumables

7.4. Drugs

7.5. Services



8. Global Dialysis Market, by Enduser

8.1. Overview

8.2. In-Center Dialysis

8.3. Home Dialysis



9. Global Dialysis Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Fresenius Se And Co. Kgaa

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Davita

Angiodynamics Inc.

Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

