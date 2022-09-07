AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D. Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, N.Y., and virtually, September 12-14, 2022.



In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.