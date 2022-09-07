United States Local Media Digital Revenues Annual Benchmarking Report 2022: Ad-spending Estimates for 513 U.S. Markets for 2021 and 2022, Including Estimates of Local Media's Obtainable Digital Revenue

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Annual Benchmarking Report: Local Media's Digital Revenues" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is our annual assessment of how much of the $92 billion spent on local digital advertising is being kept in-market by media companies, what types of digital advertising is being sold, and who's getting it.

Local media emerged from the pandemic with a sharper focus on digital initiatives and a new drive to sell more. This year, they're on track to capture $12 billion in digital revenue, stealing market share from the big pureplay companies for the first time in 15 years.

The 66-page report features 45 charts and tables, including benchmarking data that measures digital revenue performance for TV stations, local cable systems, daily and weekly newspapers, and radio stations.

Two appendices list ad-spending estimates for 513 U.S. markets for 2021 and 2022, including estimates of local media's Obtainable Digital Revenue in each market.



Key Topics Covered:



Background & Methodology

Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Reversal of Fortunes: Local Media Now Keeping More

Digital Revenue In-Market

U.S. Local Advertising Expenditures, 2007-2025

U.S. Local Advertising, Digital vs. Non-Digital Media, 2007-2025

Annual Growth Rates for Local Digital Advertising

Local Digital Advertising Expenditures by Format, 2014-2025

Core Local Ad Revenue and Digital Ad Revenue by Type of Media, U.S. Totals for 2021

Digital's Contribution to Total Ad Revenue for 25 Publicly Held Media Companies

58% Say Pandemic Had Positive Effect on Digital Initiatives

Chapter 2: How Local Media Companies Are Developing Revenue Initiatives

Managers Saw High Growth in 2021, Budgeting for Slightly Less in 2022

Targeted Banners Are Predominant Source of Revenue

Hottest-Selling Digital Products in 2022

80% Give High Ratings to Their Company's Digital Strategy

Two-Thirds Include Digital Product Pitches In All Sales Pitches

63% Believe That Sales Training Would Biggest Revenue Driver

Vast Majority Has Digital-Only Customers

Chapter 3: Benchmarking: How Much Revenue Can Local Media

Companies Expect?

Average Digital Revenue by Type of Media Entity, 2019-2021

Share of Obtainable Digital Revenue for 2,453 Local Media Entities, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for TV Stations, 2021

Summary of Total TV Station Digital Revenue, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Market Share for TV Stations, 2021

Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 622 TV Stations

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Radio Stations, 2021

Summary of Total Radio Station Digital Revenue, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Market Share for Radio Stations, 2021

Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 799 Radio Market Clusters

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Cable Systems, 2021

Summary of Total Local Cable Systems Digital Revenue, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Cable Systems, 2021

Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 237 Cable Systems, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Daily Newspapers, 2021

Summary of Total Daily Newspaper Digital Revenue, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Share of Obtainable Digital Revenue for Daily Newspapers, 2021

Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 797 Daily Newspapers

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Weekly Newspapers, 2021

Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Weekly Newspapers, 2021

Summary & Conclusions

Appendix A: 2021 Obtainable Digital Revenue Estimates for 513 Markets

Appendix B: 2022 Obtainable Digital Revenue Estimates for 513 Markets

