Global Emission Monitoring System Market to Garner $8.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emission monitoring system market generated $3.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.7 billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 363 Segments Covered Component, End-User, System Type, And Region Drivers Increase in the need for power generation Growth in the number of coal-powered plants Opportunities Prevalence of stringent government regulations and standards imposed by several governments to minimize several health issues developed on the exposure to harmful emissions. Increase in global population and their need for electricity Restrains Growth in the prevalence of clean energy

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global emission monitoring system experienced a negative impact regarding its growth due to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries around the world

There were closures of various manufacturing facilities, including those of emission monitoring systems and power generation facilities, which in turn, adversely impacted its demand during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, thereby creating significant gap in supply chain.

Additionally, prominent manufacturers operating in the emission monitoring system industry temporarily witnessed a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled professional

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global emission monitoring system market based on component, end-user, system type, and region.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the services segment.

Based on end-user, the industrial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The energy and utilities segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period.

Based on system type, the PEMS segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global emission monitoring system market report include ABB Ltd, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., AMETEK Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Company, Baker Hughes, Emerson Electric Company, Envea Envirp & Industrial solutions ME, Fuji Electric France SAS, Horiba Ltd., Intertek Group plc., Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sick AG, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global emission monitoring system market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the emission monitoring system market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing emission monitoring system market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the emission monitoring system market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global emission monitoring system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, emission monitoring system market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Component

Hardware

Services Service Type Installation and Deployment Training Support and Maintenance



End-User

Industrial

Energy and Utilities

Others

System Type

CEMS

PEMS

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

