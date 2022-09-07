Amcomri Announces Resignation of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (OTC: AMNNF) (Frankfurt: 25YO) announces that its auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (“DMCL”), has resigned effective as of August 31, 2022.



DMCL has advised that its resignation is a business decision of such firm and has confirmed that there are no reportable events (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)).

The matter is currently under review by Amcomri’s audit committee and discussions have been ongoing with a potential successor auditor to fill the vacancy. The Company is focused on engaging a successor auditor who has the experience and capability to support the Company’s growing international operations.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company intends to deliver a copy of a change of auditor notice (the “Notice”) to DMCL and upon receipt of DMCL’s written response confirming that it agrees with the statements set forth in the Notice, such Notice will be filed on SEDAR. As soon as a successor auditor has been appointed, Amcomri will file a further press release confirming such appointment and whether the successor auditor agrees with the statements in the Notice.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

