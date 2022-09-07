The Global Carbon Black in Lead-acid Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 116.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Black in Lead-acid Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318414/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the carbon black in lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry, the development of efficient battery technologies, and the increasing inclusion of renewables in the energy mix.

The carbon black in lead-acid battery market analysis includes the battery type segment and geographic landscape.



The carbon black in lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

• Flooded lead-acid battery

• Valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon black in lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption from UPS systems and the manufacturing industry and surging demand from submarine vessel manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on carbon black in lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:

• Carbon black in lead-acid battery market sizing

• Carbon black in lead-acid battery market forecast

• Carbon black in lead-acid battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon black in lead-acid battery market vendors that include Imerys S.A., IsraZion Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons SA, SGL Carbon SE, Shandong Jinkeli Power Sources Technology Co. Ltd., Superior graphite co, Birla Carbon USA Inc, Cabot Corp., and Denka Co. Ltd. Also, the carbon black in lead-acid battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

