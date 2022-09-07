The Global Curing Agent Market is expected to grow by $ 2.09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Curing Agent Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318412/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the curing agent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for epoxy resin systems as a primer, high demand for polyurethane curing in the automotive industry, and growth in the construction industry.

The curing agent market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The curing agent market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Silicone rubber

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the curing agent market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products and high market demand in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the curing agent market covers the following areas:

• Curing agent market sizing

• Curing agent market forecast

• Curing agent market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading curing agent market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Atul Ltd., BASF SE, Campbell Plastics Ltd., Cardolite Corp., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, KUKDO Chemical Kunshan Co. Ltd., Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., LEUNA Harze GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Olin Corp., RPM International Inc., Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co. Ltd., Vijai Poly Products Pvt. Ltd., and Yunteh Industries. Also, the curing agent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

