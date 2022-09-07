The Global Ammunition Market is expected to grow by $ 4.91 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ammunition Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318408/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ammunition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in defense spending globally, increasing focus of emerging nations to enhance their military capabilities, and increase in ammunition procurement by armed forces or border security forces.

The ammunition market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The ammunition market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Small caliber

• Medium caliber

• Large caliber



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing asymmetric warfare across the world as one of the prime reasons driving the ammunition market growth during the next few years. Also, a reduction in the weight of ammunition and increasing efforts by governments to control terrorism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ammunition market covers the following areas:

• Ammunition market sizing

• Ammunition market forecast

• Ammunition market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ammunition market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal SA, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Remington Arms Co. LLC. Also, the ammunition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318408/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________