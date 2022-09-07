Science 37 and NuvoAir Partner to Bring Patient-Centric Experience to Respiratory Clinical Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced a partnership with leading digital health company, NuvoAir, to incorporate remote collection of respiratory endpoints data into clinical trial designs—helping to bypass the need for patients to visit hospital sites for lung function testing and other respiratory assessments.



NuvoAir’s clinical trial solution enables the collection and integration of multiple endpoints which are captured from the comfort of patients’ homes via a suite of connected devices (spirometer, inhaler sensor, pulse oximeter, activity tracker and nighttime cough tracker); an integrated patient app; clinician software; and a wrap-around clinical service. This solution facilitates the deployment of agile (hybrid) and fully decentralized clinical trials, unlocking many of the potential benefits of agile trials, such as universal access for patients and providers, accelerated enrollment, better retention rates and increased diversity of trial enrollees.

“Strengthening our network of connected devices with NuvoAir reinforces our Agile Clinical Trial Operating System,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer, Science 37. “By introducing remote spirometry to patients’ homes, we are significantly reducing patient burden for respiratory trials, while continuing our objective to open up participation beyond the geographic limitations of brick-and-mortar sites.”

Science 37 has seen up to 21x faster patient enrollment, 28% better patient retention, and 3x more diversity from the use of agile and fully decentralized models versus traditional clinical trials. In a recent study, NuvoAir reported that 73% of participating study sites said its solution had a significant positive impact on participants’ willingness to enroll, and over 75% reported a good or excellent impact on retention. There are 3,781 active respiratory clinical trials, with an average enrollment of 2,556 participants, according to data from Evaluate Pharma.

“We are delighted to partner with Science 37 to usher in new patient-centric standards for respiratory trials, internationally,” says Lorenzo Consoli, CEO and Founder of NuvoAir. ​​"This partnership will open the door for more respiratory studies to improve the trial experience for both patients and study sites, and enable important new treatments to reach patients sooner.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

About NuvoAir

​​NuvoAir is a digital health company that focuses on complex patients, initially targeting respiratory conditions. NuvoAir offers a virtual-first clinical service solution that delivers continuous, proactive care by combining best-in-class remote monitoring technology with proprietary biomarkers, deep clinical expertise, and a data-driven infrastructure. Care coordinators and coaches from NuvoAir work in close collaboration with both patients and the care infrastructure of risk-bearing partners to integrate NuvoAir’s technology and data to enable personalized care for each member. NuvoAir’s patient-centric approach also underlies its clinical trial solution. By bringing the trial to the patient’s home, NuvoAir can dramatically improve their experience, reducing the burden for both patients and study sites. More information can be found at www.nuvoair.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37, its sales pipeline and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on Nasdaq, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business and changes in its capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, and (vi) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2022 and in our other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

