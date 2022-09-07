edgeTI Awarded Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) from NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI"), a leader in real-time digital operations software, announced today that it has signed a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA #115779) with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA).



NCI Agency BOAs are acquisition instruments negotiated between suppliers of products and services and the NCI Agency on behalf of NATO. The aim of the BOA procurement procedure is to provide NATO host nations with an accelerated and cost-effective acquisition method for COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) products and services.

“The ability to see the right information at the right time on the right devices in real-time and take the best action quickly is mission-critical in today’s dynamic operations,” said Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer. “As NATO and its member countries look to modernize and sustain situational awareness across the constantly evolving landscape, they can now easily subscribe to the edgeCore platform for use in Innovation Labs, Command and Control Centers, Intelligence Operations, CyberSecurity Operations, Executive Awareness, and others.”

edgeCore™ offers the only platform that unifies both control and intelligence in a cohesive security model capable of 1) federating single sign-on, 2) assigning privileges and data access by role and context, 3) redacting or removing sensitive content, and 4) isolating data for use multi-tenancy situations.

Unique embedded capabilities in edgeCore are automation and data visualization capabilities that accelerate decisioning. These include: 1) Real-time data integration and automated preparation, 2) In-memory storage to avoid new data warehouses or repositories, 3) Visualization via graphs, models, and geomapping, 4) Composable visualizations and orchestrations of tips and insights, and 5) intelligent automation via low-code SDK for rapid development and continuous delivery.

“Through our prior work with NATO in CyberSecurity, we understand and solve the unique needs and challenges to deliver multi-national defense and intelligence,” said Jacques Jarman, CRO and Government Leader. “We believe these same needs are applicable to NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator of the North Atlantic (DIANA) program that builds on the success of DARPA and our recent award in JADC2 which is intended to reach partner nations in both NATO and Indo-Pacific theaters.”

About edgeTI

edgeTI™ helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: @edgesuite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the government assignment of work via this contract process, work awarded via JADC2’s IDIQ contract, or other work. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe”, and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.